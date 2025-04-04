Friday, April 04, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Q4 mined metal, aluminium, iron ore, saleable steel production up

The company's aluminum production during the quarter grew marginally by 1 per cent to 6,03,000 tonnes compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year

In oil and gas, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 18 per cent during the quarter of FY25 to 96,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Press Trust of India
Apr 04 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Vedanta registered an increase in aluminium, mined metal, iron ore, and saleable steel output and decline in production of oil and gas in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The company's aluminum production during the quarter grew marginally by 1 per cent to 6,03,000 tonnes compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, mined metal production at Vedanta's Zinc India division rose 4 per cent to 3,10,000 tonnes, driven by improved mined metal grades and mill recovery.

The production of mined metal at the Zinc International division for the fourth quarter was 50,000 tonnes, up 52 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

 

The conglomerate also registered a 41 per cent increase in the production of copper cathode, which stood at 44,000 tonnes. Iron ore production in the January-March period was at 2.1 million tonnes, up 22 per cent from the year-ago period.

The total saleable steel production increased 4 per cent year-on-year, driven by increase in hot metal production due to improvement in operational efficiency of plant.

In oil and gas, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 18 per cent during the quarter of FY25 to 96,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan with operations in sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, steel, and aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta Aluminium industry Steel Industry

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

