Vedanta Resources proposes to repay $920 million debt in FY26: CFO Goel

In a Q4 earnings conference call, Vedanta's Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said, "So $920 million is a debt repayment to do in the current year. Next year, FY27, it's about $675 million."

As on March 31, 2025, Vedanta Resources' net debt (standalone level) was $4.9 billion.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), as part of its deleveraging exercise, has proposed to repay $920-million debt in the current fiscal year and about $675 million in the next, a company official said.

The company has been gradually deleveraging its balance sheet, improving its capital structure, and lowering its financial costs by tapping bond markets as part of its liquidity management exercise.

In a Q4 earnings conference call, Vedanta's Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said, "So $920 million is a debt repayment to do in the current year. Next year, FY27, it's about $675 million."  The need for cash at VRL is declining rapidly, led by both deleveraging and refinancing, he said, adding that at the same time, overall cash flow at Vedanta India, given the augmented volume, compressed cost, is much higher.

 

"So overall, we as a group in terms of cash management is historical best position," he explained.

Last year, Vedanta firmly established itself as one of the most proactive companies in terms of executing strategic corporate actions. 

"...we witnessed a number of such actions, including Rs 8,500 crores via QIP, Rs 3,150 crore via OFS for Zinc shares, $0.5 billion through equity partnership at our parent company Vedanta Resources, and also refinancing $3.1 billion bond portfolio for parent company at lower cost, longer maturities and much congenial terms and conditions," he said.

All these actions have supported the company in achieving a deleveraging of $1.2 billion at the group level, of which $0.7 billion at parent company, VRL; and $0.5 billion at Vedanta India.

As on March 31, 2025, Vedanta Resources' net debt (standalone level) was $4.9 billion.

"And the leverage at the group level has improved to 2x from 2.7x a year ago. With this progress, both Vedanta Ltd and its parent entity now maintain a strong leverage position than most of our key global peers," he said.

Vedanta Resources Ltd is the holding company for Vedanta Ltd and Konkola Copper Mines. These businesses in turn have multiple subsidiaries with a portfolio comprising operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium, power, and glass substrate. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vedanta Resources loans Bonds Mining industry

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

