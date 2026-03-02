Monday, March 02, 2026 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India Express MD Aloke Singh to step down after tenure ends on March 19

Air India Express MD Aloke Singh to step down after tenure ends on March 19

On March 20, 2023, Singh was appointed as the MD for a three-year period

Air India Express MD Aloke Singh said that the airline aims to double its fleet in the next 4-5 years

Air India Express MD Aloke Singh | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh will step down from his post on March 19 after completion of his tenure, sources said on Monday.

Singh, who joined the then government-owned Air India Express as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on November 9, 2020, continued to be at the helm after the Tata Group took over the carrier in January 2022.

"After 5 extraordinary years, my tenure at AIX will conclude on March 19th. I could not be prouder of what we built and who we became in building it," Singh said in a message to the staff on Monday.

 

On March 20, 2023, Singh was appointed as the MD for a three-year period.

During his stewardship, the merger of Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) was completed, and also Air India Express' fleet increased from 26 planes to more than 100.

Captain Hamish Maxwell, who is the Chief Operations Officer, will be the new Accountable Manager for the airline, as per the message.

Currently, Singh is the MD and Accountable Manager.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

