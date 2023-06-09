close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VLCC Health Care to acquire D2C men's grooming brand Ustraa for Rs 61 crore

"Post merger, VLCC will make further investments to accelerate the growth of Ustraa," VLCC said in its press release

BS Reporter Mumbai
merger

At present, HDFC, being a non-banking financial company, does not have to comply with the CRR, SLR and priority sector obligations like banks.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

VLCC Health Care will acquire Happily Unmarried Marketing which runs the D2C men’s grooming brand Ustraa via a mix of cash and share swap for Rs 61 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. 
Info Edge (India) said in its filing that it has agreed to sell its entire shareholding held through its wholly owned subsidiary - Startup Investments (Holding)  in its associate company, Happily Unmarried Marketing. 

“Post merger, VLCC will make further investments to accelerate the growth of Ustraa,” VLCC said in its press release. 
The release also said that today, 67 per cent of Ustraa's sales come from the online channel. The brand has over 85 SKUs (stock keeping units) across fragrances, hair care, face and beard care and had 2.2mn customers on their own app. Ustraa is backed by investors including InfoEdge, 360 One (formerly IIFL Ventures) and Wipro.

“This acquisition marks VLCC’s foray into the men's grooming market and our aim is to accelerate Ustraa’s growth journey by leveraging VLCC’s pan-India offline distribution. In parallel, VLCC’s existing product business will benefit from Ustraa’s tech and digital expertise to scale up in new age commerce,” Vikas Gupta, CEO, VLCC said in its release. 
“We are bullish about the synergies that can be realised in this VLCC-Ustraa merger for the platform to become a leading consumer business in the beauty and personal care space and look forward to working closely with the management team and Carlyle post-merger,” Sanjeev Bikhchandani of InfoEdge also said in the release. 

Also Read

Beauty major VLCC appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Union Health Minister proposes a Global Medical Countermeasure Platform

Working on concept to reduce average cargo release time to 1 hr: CBIC

Netflix, Amazon, Disney-backed group protests India's tobacco rules: Report

Tanla to acquire ValueFirst Group in all-cash deal of up to Rs 395 crore

K Raheja Corp sells luxury homes worth Rs 1,100 cr in single project

Go First's CoC now in place; approval for revival plan likely soon: Report


He also said that VLCC’s focused strategy to scale up their products business using digital channels and high-quality product innovation is in sync with Ustraa's founding principles.
Topics : VLCC

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Working on concept to reduce average cargo release time to 1 hr: CBIC

Vivek Johri, CBIC chairman
2 min read

Netflix, Amazon, Disney-backed group protests India's tobacco rules: Report

Netflix
3 min read

Tanla to acquire ValueFirst Group in all-cash deal of up to Rs 395 crore

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV
2 min read

Most Popular

ED issues notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives for FEMA violations

Xiaomi
3 min read

Successor to face increasingly heated competition, says Unilever India CEO

Sanjiv Mehta
5 min read

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon