Vodafone Idea announces extra data offer for 4G and 5G consumers

In a move seen as setting the ground for its upcoming 5G rollout, Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday for the first time announced a recharge plan offering extra data for 5G and 4G users.

The limited-period 'Vi Guarantee Program' targets prepaid subscribers using 4G and 5G smartphones and comes with 130 GB of guaranteed extra data over a period of one year, the company said in a statement. Up to 10 GB of data will be credited to users' accounts automatically on every 28th day for 13 consecutive cycles.

While Vi users will need to be on a daily data unlimited plan of Rs 239 and above, the offer will also be valid only for Vi subscribers with 5G smartphones or who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone.

The telco expects to start rolling out 5G coverage within six months and is in talks with vendors, CEO Akshaya Moondra said earlier this month. While Vi is undergoing advanced OpenRAN trials for 5G, network expansion for 4G remains a priority for the company, he had said.

Users will be able to use this extra data only once their existing data quotas are exhausted. Many smartphone users in India do not maximise the potential of their 4G/5G mobile devices due to a lack of sufficient data.

"In today's digital world, consumers need more data to stay connected, productive, and entertained. The 'Vi Guarantee' program is designed to address this growing demand by providing users with an uninterrupted, high-speed data experience," Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer at Vodafone Idea Limited, said.

The offer is currently available to all 5G and new 4G smartphone users across India except in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and North East, and Odisha circles.