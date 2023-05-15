close

Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio inks partnership with Google Cloud's RaMP

The partnership will deliver faster cloud migration tied to business outcomes

BS Web Team New Delhi
Wipro

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
IT major Wipro Limited, on Monday, announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio has partnered with Google Cloud’s Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes.
Wipro will integrate its proven framework, together with artificial intelligence (AI) and automated tooling, into RaMP, which will help clients increase efficiency, agility, and time to market, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Leveraging Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio’s industrialised ‘as-a-service’ model, the partnership will deliver faster returns on cloud investments. Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio has a track record of helping clients achieve up to 5x faster Cloud adoption at 30 per cent lower cost, 90 per cent automated post migration activities, and 3x faster business acceptance.
This partnership with Google builds on Wipro’s existing collaboration with Google and Google Cloud Professional Services Organisation and aims to deepen the value delivered to joint clients.

“Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is pleased to be the first partner selected for Google Cloud RaMP. Our ability to execute complex and large migrations, using our IPs and accelerators will allow mutual clients to drive business transformation at scale, in one place,” said Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.  
“This new partnership is a testament to our strong and valued collaboration with Google Cloud, where both organisations enable fast, cost-effective cloud migration, as well as modernisation and transformation services,” he added.

“Wipro will play an important role helping enterprises accelerate the cloud migrations process, with global expertise and clear blueprints to help customers swiftly move their largest workloads. By combining the FullStride Cloud Studio with our world-class RaMP program, Wipro can provide customers with the efficiency and structure they need to optimally evaluate and execute large-scale cloud migrations to Google Cloud,” said Stephen Orban, vice president of Migrations, Google.
Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is a foundational capability for Wipro’s new FullStride Cloud Global Business Line. The Studio helps companies drive business transformation at scale, leveraging its proprietary platforms, IP, and talent to migrate, modernise, transform, and manage clients’ cloud environments—even across the most heavily-regulated industries, such as Healthcare and Financial Services.

Topics : Wipro Google Cloud

First Published: May 15 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

