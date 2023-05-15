Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio inks partnership with Google Cloud's RaMP



Wipro will integrate its proven framework, together with artificial intelligence (AI) and automated tooling, into RaMP, which will help clients increase efficiency, agility, and time to market, the company said in a regulatory filing. IT major Wipro Limited, on Monday, announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio has partnered with Google Cloud’s Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes.



This partnership with Google builds on Wipro’s existing collaboration with Google and Google Cloud Professional Services Organisation and aims to deepen the value delivered to joint clients. Leveraging Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio’s industrialised ‘as-a-service’ model, the partnership will deliver faster returns on cloud investments. Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio has a track record of helping clients achieve up to 5x faster Cloud adoption at 30 per cent lower cost, 90 per cent automated post migration activities, and 3x faster business acceptance.



“This new partnership is a testament to our strong and valued collaboration with Google Cloud, where both organisations enable fast, cost-effective cloud migration, as well as modernisation and transformation services,” he added. “Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is pleased to be the first partner selected for Google Cloud RaMP. Our ability to execute complex and large migrations, using our IPs and accelerators will allow mutual clients to drive business transformation at scale, in one place,” said Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

