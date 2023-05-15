SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain



The deadline was sought by the regulator to complete the probe of the allegations in the Hindenburg report. The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing of the Adani-Hindenburg case. A bench headed by the chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud heard the arguments of various parties and was expected to pronounce the extension by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).



"An extension of time is needed to complete the probe in the Hindenburg report case to ensure carriage of justice," it said, according to a tweet shared by Bar & Bench. The Sebi told the apex court that it had not probed any Adani company since 2016 and the allegations that it has been doing so are "factually baseless".



In a court filing, Sebi said that it has already approached eleven overseas regulators for information to examine if the Adani group had violated any norms regarding its publicly available shares. It also said that any incorrect or premature conclusion of its probe into possible lapses of regulatory disclosures by billionaire Gautam Adani's eponymous group would not serve the interest of justice and would be legally untenable, news agency Reuters reported.

On March 2, the SC had asked Sebi to probe the crash of Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg report. It also asked the regulatory body to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory framework to protect the interest of the investors. Last week, the apex court said that it may grant a three-month extension to probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and lapses in regulations. The Sebi had asked the court for a six-month extension.