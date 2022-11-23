JUST IN
Unicorn Meesho joins ONDC to connect hyperlocal sellers and customers

E-commerce firm's pilot will be launched in Bangalore and later rolled out in other locations over a few months

Topics
Meesho | Indian start-ups | E-commerce sellers

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Meesho app
Meesho said that 80 per cent of its 14 crore annual transacting customers come from Tier 2 and smaller cities

E-commerce firm Meesho is the fourth unicorn to join the state-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), signing up after Paytm, Shiprocket and Dunzo.

Meesho’s ONDC pilot will be launched in Bangalore and later rolled out in other locations over a few months. Unicorns are privately held startups valued at $1 billion or more.

The firm says it will help connect buyers with hyperlocal sellers and support India’s vision of creating an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.

“With a shared goal to empower small sellers and give a fillip to hyperlocal businesses, the integration will boost our efforts to democratize internet commerce for everyone. ONDC will also play an important role in expanding India’s e-commerce sector by bringing more consumers online. We have been working closely with ONDC to ensure that the integration is smooth and the user experience remains seamless,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Meesho.

Meesho said that 80 per cent of its 14 crore annual transacting customers come from Tier 2 and smaller cities. At least 40 per cent of its more than 800,000 sellers are from such cities as well.

“At ONDC, our aim is to create an open e-commerce ecosystem that caters to one and all. We are pleased to onboard Meesho as its deep capabilities in small towns will set the network flywheel in motion and take ONDC closer to our goals. E-commerce is still small in India and new-age platforms like Meesho will be strong network participants for ONDC in this journey,” said T Koshy, CEO of ONDC.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:18 IST

