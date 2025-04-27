Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank fiasco: GT flags errors in accounting of derivative trades

Cumulative adverse accounting impact on P&L at Rs 1,960 crore as of March 31, 2025

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank disclosed to the exchanges on Sunday that the independent professional firm Grant Thornton, appointed by its board to find out the root cause behind the discrepancy in the derivative portfolio among other things, has identified that incorrect accounting of internal derivative trades by the bank—particularly in cases of early termination—led to the recording of notional profits, which resulted in the accounting discrepancies.
 
Additionally, the report examined the roles and actions of key employees in this context, and the bank’s board is taking necessary steps to fix accountability of the persons responsible for these lapses and re-align roles and responsibilities of senior management.
 
 
Grant Thornton submitted its report to the bank’s board on April 26.
 
According to the firm’s assessment, the cumulative adverse accounting impact on the profit and loss account of the bank as of March 31, 2025, would be Rs 1,959.98 crore.
 
“The bank will appropriately reflect the resultant impact of the accounting discrepancies in the financial statements for financial year (FY25) and take measures to strengthen internal controls accordingly,” the lender said, adding that it has already discontinued internal derivative trades from April 1, 2024.

Previously, on April 15, the bank disclosed that PwC, which was engaged by its board to validate the findings of its internal review, identified discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and estimated a negative impact of Rs 1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024.
 
Accordingly, based on PwC’s report, the bank stated that the discrepancies would have an adverse post-tax impact of 2.27 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024. At the end of the December quarter, the bank’s net worth was Rs 65,102 crore.
 
Brokerages weighed positively on PwC’s report as the impact of discrepancies in the derivative portfolio was marginally lower than the bank’s internal review findings.
 
According to PwC’s report, the negative impact on net worth was Rs 1,520 crore as of the December quarter, while as per the bank’s internal review findings, the negative impact was estimated to be Rs 1,580 crore.
 
The whole saga unfolded on March 10 when the bank disclosed to the exchanges that in an internal review it had found discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, which would have an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024. The bank also stated that it had appointed PwC to review the estimate of the loss in the derivatives portfolio.
 
Later, the bank disclosed that it had appointed an independent professional firm—Grant Thornton—to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivatives portfolio of the bank.
 
Just a week prior to the bank’s disclosure on the discrepancy in the derivative portfolio, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted Sumant Kathpalia, the current managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, only a one-year extension, despite the bank’s board recommending a three-year reappointment. Kathpalia, in an analyst call, had highlighted that the discrepancies found in the derivatives portfolio of the bank could be one of the reasons why the RBI gave him only a one-year extension.
 
Kathpalia has assured that IndusInd Bank will report a net profit in the fourth quarter (Q4) as well as for the full financial year (FY25), despite the hit on the bottom line due to discrepancies discovered in the derivatives portfolio.
 
Meanwhile, the bank, last week, disclosed to the exchanges that its internal audit department (IAD) is conducting a review of the bank’s microfinance business to examine certain concerns which have been brought to its attention, and EY is assisting the bank’s IAD in reviewing certain records of the bank. 
 
As of the December quarter, the bank’s microfinance (MFI) portfolio stood at Rs 32,564 crore, accounting for 9 per cent of its total loan book. The MFI segment of the bank has been under stress in line with the entire MFI industry. In Q3FY25, the bank reported incremental slippages of Rs 2,200 crore, of which a major portion came from the MFI book.
 

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

