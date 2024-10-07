Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Yulu turns Ebitda positive, aims to deploy 100K electric vehicles by 2025

Yulu turns Ebitda positive, aims to deploy 100K electric vehicles by 2025

With over 40,000 EVs, Yulu's revenues and users have increased more than sevenfold over the last 24 months

Yulu bike

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shared electric vehicle mobility company Yulu, founded in 2017, has crossed an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $30 million and turned Ebitda positive, driven by growing demand from the quick-commerce segment, the firm said on Monday.

The Bengaluru-based startup is now planning to deploy 100,000 EVs by 2025. To finance this expansion, the company will raise $100 million in Series C debt and equity funding over the next 12 months. It is also considering an initial public offering (IPO) in 2-3 years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Yulu has raised over $123 million in equity capital—including $52 million for Yuma—from investors such as Bajaj Auto, Magna International, Blume Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Wavemaker, Incubate Fund, Rocketship.vc, and other institutional and angel investors. Yulu has also secured $12 million in debt financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and from Northern Arc. In February, it secured $19.25 million (Rs 160 crore) in equity funding through the issuance of shares to existing strategic investors Magna and Bajaj Auto Ltd.
 

With over 40,000 EVs, Yulu’s revenues and users have increased more than sevenfold over the last 24 months.

Amit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yulu, said, “Yulu is delighted to achieve the Ebitda-positive milestone. As the country’s largest shared electric mobility player, Yulu is a critical enabler for the instant delivery revolution.”

He added that they are looking forward to tapping opportunities in hyperlocal deliveries by deepening their presence in existing markets. The company provides urban mobility-as-a-service in 11 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Hyderabad. Riders using Yulu have travelled more than 700 million km and helped save over 27 million kg of CO2 emissions to date.

Yulu operates with two business models: Yulu Miracle, where users pick up and drop off from one zone to another, paying on a per-minute basis. The typical ride duration is 20-25 minutes, with Yulu charging Rs 2.5 per minute. The other model caters to last-mile delivery, usually preferred by gig workers who can pay on a daily or weekly basis. Yulu offers various packs, starting from 400 km to 1,000 km, with the cheapest plan starting at Rs 160 per day and going up to Rs 225 per day, which includes battery swapping.

More From This Section

Milan Partani, General Manager, User Growth, Meesho

Tier-IV cities boost Meesho's festive sale; total orders increase 40%

Honda Shine 100

Honda overtakes Hero MotoCorp in 2W retail sales ahead of festive season

Chevron

Oil giant Chevron sells assets worth $6.5 bn to Canadian Natural Resources

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland begins electric truck deliveries to Billion Electric Mobility

Hitachi

Hitachi Energy plans Rs 2,000 crore investment in India in next 5 years


While it does not offer fleet services, Yulu enables drivers to rent its two-wheelers.

The company’s shared EV products include the Yulu Miracle and Yulu DeX, alongside Wynn, a product for personal ownership.

Also Read

Germany, Germany flag

German property market grows but industry cautious on slow economic rebound

income tax itr taxation

Tax dept invites public inputs for I-T Act review to simplify provisions

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Gaza war anniversary: All the key players in the Israel-Palestine conflict

Tech wrap Oct 07

Tech wrap Oct 7: Apple event, Meta Movie Gen AI, Indus Battle Royale, more

PremiumAs Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

India to award leases to top up strategic oil reserves amid Gulf tensions

Topics : Yulu bikes Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon