Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Zepto claims 2nd spot in monthly active customers, surpasses JioMart

In contrast, Tata-owned BigBasket lost ground, seeing a 3 per cent decline in M-o-M MAU in November, and DMart Ready decreased by 2 per cent

Zepto

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bengaluru-based quick-commerce application (app) Zepto is making big strides.

According to Sensor Tower data, it surpassed JioMart in November, securing the second position among grocery apps in terms of monthly usage. This shift, identified by BofA Global Research, closely monitoring key segments of the app business, has pushed JioMart to third place in the grocery space.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the grocery segment, Zepto has demonstrated growth in both daily average users (DAU), which increased by 8 per cent in November compared to the previous month, and monthly average users (MAU), which rose by 10 per cent over October.

Conversely, during the same period, JioMart saw a sharp decline of 21 per cent and 17 per cent in DAU and MAU, respectively, from their record-high base on October 23.

Zepto has consistently held the no. 1 position in terms of DAU since June 2023, showcasing month-on-month (M-o-M) growth and widening the gap with Blinkit, another player in the quick-service e-commerce space. This success may be ascribed to increased marketing efforts, backed by a recent fundraise of $200 million, propelling Zepto to the status of the first unicorn in 2023 with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

The company is on track to achieve annualised sales of $1 billion in the quarters ahead, currently processing between 300,000 and 400,000 orders daily, with an average order size ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 500.

With 200 dark stores across seven cities, Zepto plans to expand its Zepto Café service, offering groceries and fast delivery of items such as tea, coffee, and croissants, to Delhi-National Capital Region, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad by June 2024.

However, Blinkit maintains its lead in MAU, reaching 20 million in November compared to Zepto’s 13 million. Other competitors, such as BigBasket, achieved over 6 million MAU in November, while DMart Ready’s MAU is estimated at sub-5 million. JioMart recorded over 11 million MAU.

An indicator of Zepto’s marketing aggression is the substantial increase in app downloads, rising by 12 per cent M-o-M in November, accumulating around 1.3 million downloads.

Also Read

Zepto should be cash flow positive in 12-15 months: CEO Aadit Palicha

Zepto becomes first unicorn this year, raises $200 mn at $1.4 bn valuation

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

JioMart witnesses seven-fold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp

Reliance Retail's JioMart ropes in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

Adani Group's $79 billion rally makes a winner of GQG's Rajiv Jain

Paytm to cut down on small-ticket Postpaid loans as RBI tightens norms

Maruti Suzuki's electric SUV to be manufactured in Gujarat's Hansalpur

Govt to sell 8% stake in IRCON International through offer-for-sale

Versuni witnesses great festival season with premium products driving sales


In contrast, Tata-owned BigBasket lost ground, seeing a 3 per cent decline in M-o-M MAU in November, and DMart Ready decreased by 2 per cent.

In the over-the-top space, Disney+ Hotstar set new records in usage, driven by the World Cup, according to BofA Research, even though India did not win the finals.

Consequently, Disney+ Hotstar’s DAU in November reached over 93 million, with MAU soaring to 474 million (in contrast to Jio Cinema’s less than 100 million). Other platforms, including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5, remained below 35 million in MAU.
Topics : Zepto Bengaluru E commerce firm JioMart

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon