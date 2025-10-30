Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

Cipla's global CEO Umang Vohra to step down, COO Achin Gupta to take over

Umang Vohra was responsible for leading Cipla through a phase of strategic transformation, strengthening its global leadership in respiratory therapies, and digital and manufacturing capabilities

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

The company said the planned transition reflects a well-structured succession process aimed at ensuring continuity, stability, and a clear strategic vision for the future.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharma major Cipla Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Global Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) Achin Gupta as its next managing director and global chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2026, for a term of five years. Gupta is set to succeed Umang Vohra, who has led Cipla since 2016. 
 
In a regulatory filing, the company said the planned transition reflects a well-structured succession process aimed at ensuring continuity, stability, and a clear strategic vision for the future.
 
Commenting on his appointment, Gupta said, "The company's legacy of purpose-driven innovation and patient-centric care is deeply inspiring. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, deepening our impact across markets, and continuing to innovate with purpose."
 

Achin Gupta to succeed Umang Vohra

Vohra was responsible for leading Cipla through a phase of strategic transformation, strengthening its global leadership in respiratory therapies, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) stewardship, and digital and manufacturing capabilities. He has also advanced the company’s focus on sustainability, patient-centricity, and talent development. 

Also Read

Samina Hamied

Cipla Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 3.7% to ₹1,353 cr on higher revenue

Cipla Q2 results preview

Cipla Q2 preview: Pharma major may see stable qtr; check key estimates here

Cipla's production facility

Nuvama retains 'Hold' on Cipla, raises target after Eli Lilly diabetes deal

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Lilly and Cipla to market tirzepatide in India under new brand Yurpeak

Cipla

Cipla rallies 4%, hits 52-week high; Choice Broking sees more upside

 
Reflecting on his tenure, Vohra said, “My 10 years at Cipla have been filled with immense pride. Guided by our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’, I have had the privilege of working with passionate teams that put patients first." "As I hand over the reins, I’m confident that Achin will lead Cipla forward with vision and purpose,” he added.

Who is Achin Gupta?

Gupta, who has been serving as GCOO since February 2025, currently oversees Cipla’s commercial markets, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), manufacturing, and supply chain operations. He joined the company in 2021 as CEO of the One India business and has since driven strong growth across key segments, particularly in chronic therapies and underserved geographies.
 
Under his leadership, Cipla’s India business achieved market-leading profitability, modernised its retail operations, and introduced several consumer-focused innovations.
 
He holds an MTech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. With over two decades of experience, he is known for his entrepreneurial leadership, focus on innovation, and ability to build purpose-driven teams.

Cipla net profit rises 4% in Q2

Cipla also announced its results on Thursday, reporting a 3.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,353.37 crore for the second quarter (Q2), up from ₹1,305.01 crore during the same period last year.
 
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹7,589.44 crore, as against ₹7,051.02 crore in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

startup funding, startups

Affirma Capital leads $56 mn investment in RMSI to tap AI, mapping growth

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

Tata motors

Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

Adani airports

Adani Airports partners with AIONOS for AI-based passenger services

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Topics : Cipla Cipla results Leadership BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon