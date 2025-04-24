Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GreenLine, Bekaert partner to drive sustainable logistics with LNG trucks

GreenLine, Bekaert partner to drive sustainable logistics with LNG trucks

Each GreenLine LNG truck is expected to reduce up to 24 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to Bekaert's ambition of becoming carbon net-zero by 2050

GreenLine

The partnership will support India's vision of a gas-based economy | Image: Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Essar venture GreenLine Mobility Solutions on Thursday said it has joined hands with tire reinforcement technology company Bekaert to decarbonise road logistics.

The partnership was flagged off with the deployment of GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks at Bekaert's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra, marking the beginning of a pilot phase, the company said in a statement.

The pilot phase aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of Bekaert's logistics operations.

The partnership will support India's vision of a gas-based economy, the statement said.

Each GreenLine LNG truck is expected to reduce up to 24 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, contributing to Bekaert's ambition of becoming carbon net-zero by 2050 and achieving 65 per cent of sales from sustainable solutions.

 

Also Read

Essar Group

Essar's Shift to low-carbon Business portfolio

PremiumPRASHANT RUIA, director of Essar Group

Essar Group to invest $650 mn more in US steel plant: Prashant Ruia

Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy to expand retail network by adding one fuel station per day

data centre, AI data centre

Black Box enters next growth phase with revamped GTM strategy: Ventura

Shashi Ruia

Essar Group founder Shashikant Ruia passes away at 81, PM expresses grief

"At GreenLine, we are proud to offeran integrated ecosystem - from LNG refuelling to real-time telematics - that empowers our partners to make meaningful progress on their net-zero goals," Anand Mimani, CEO of GreenLine Mobility Solutions, said.

Dinesh Mukhedkar, Procurement Operations Lead - South Asia and Procurement Global Shared Service Centre Lead, Bekaert, said, "As part of our purpose 'Establishing the new possible', and our ambition to lead in safe, smart, and sustainable solutions, decarbonising logistics is an essential step. This directly supports our commitment to ESG principles and long-term sustainability goals."  GreenLine's expanding fleet of LNG-powered trucks has already clocked more than 40 million kilometres, avoiding over 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The company's ongoing expansion includes plans to deploy over 10,000 LNG and EV trucks, supported by a nationwide network of 100 LNG refuelling stations, EV charging hubs, and battery swapping facilities, targeting a reduction of 1 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

GreenLine Mobility Solutions is India's largest operator of LNG and electric-powered heavy commercial trucks. It operates LNG-powered trucks for long-haul transportation and electric vehicles (EVs) for short-haul operations.

Founded in 1880, Belgium-headquartered Bekaert (Euronext Brussels, BEKB) is a global leader in tire reinforcement technology whose 21,000 employees worldwide together generated 4 billion euros in consolidated sales in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

Databricks announces strategic investment of $250mn in India over 3 years

Kaspersky

Kaspersky logged strong double-digit growth in India in 2024: APAC MD

Lupin Pharma

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic kidney disease treatment drug Tolvaptan

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

Databricks to hire hundreds, invest $250 mn in India to boost AI push

PremiumArjun Aggarwal, Bhartiya Urban

Bhartiya Group launches new venture, to serve as GCC enablement platform

Topics : Essar Group LNG trucks Carbon emissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon