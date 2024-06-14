Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus gets tentative nod from USFDA for blood pressure lowering drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ- II, India

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets. Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure.
The tentative approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets of strengths 40 mg/12.5 mg and 40 mg/25 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Azilsartan and Chlorthalidone are diuretic combination products indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure to lower blood pressure, it added.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ- II, India, the company said.
Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets had annual sales of USD 77.9 million in the US, Zydus Lifesciences said citing IQVIA MAT March 2024 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Zydus Pharmaceuticals USFDA blood pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon