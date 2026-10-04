Ecommerce platform Flipkart doubles active seller base in 15 months

E-commerce (ecom) platform Flipkart’s active seller base has nearly doubled in the last 15 months, said Sakait Chaudhary, senior vice-president and head of Softlines, Grocery and Marketplace. The marketplace currently has around 1.4 million sellers.

The company attributed the growth in sellers, which rose 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY), to its zero-commission model, simplified onboarding and artificial intelligence (AI)-led tools aimed at helping sellers improve selection, pricing and catalogues.

“Over the last 12 months, we have consciously invested in making it easier for sellers to come and grow on Flipkart. From zero commission and AI-led seller dashboards that provide insights on selection, pricing and demand, to automated onboarding and real-time seller support, we have worked across multiple levers to reduce the friction of doing business,” Chaudhary said.

Among states, Gujarat is among the strongest growth markets for new sellers. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura are also witnessing strong seller growth. Surat has emerged as the country’s second-largest new-seller hub after New Delhi, with new sellers growing more than 70 per cent.

The company said the zero-commission model, introduced in November 2025 and subsequently expanded across the entire fashion category, has lowered the cost of selling on the platform. Notably, Flipkart recently extended zero commission to all fashion products sold on its marketplace, removing the ₹1,000 price ceiling.

“As a result of zero commission, we are seeing that a greater number of sellers are using the benefit and passing it on to customers and, in several cases, reinvest into expanding the listed product lines or categories. This has made Flipkart a more active marketplace where more businesses and products are finding customers across India,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary added that Flipkart has also invested in AI-enabled seller dashboards that provide automated insights on trending colours, styles, price points and regional demand, allowing sellers to curate their product selection based on consumer demand. “These insights have helped them curate a selection which is very consumer-first selection,” he said.

Flipkart said it has also simplified seller onboarding, with sellers now able to complete the process in around 10-20 minutes.

The marketplace’s transacting selection, which refers to the unique stock-keeping units (SKUs) being sold by sellers, has risen 33 per cent YoY, while customers are expected to see more than twice the new selection compared with the last Big Billion Days sale.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart also conducted five major seller events, with more than 10,000 sellers participating and receiving support across cataloguing, pricing, inventory and advertising.

Chaudhary said the company is entering the festive season with strong momentum but refrained from giving a specific sales growth forecast. “The overall momentum has been very, very high. We have seen significant growth in the last 12 months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amazon India said it has added 300,000 sellers, bringing its marketplace base to over 2 million.