HCLTech appoints Bhavani Balasubramanian as independent director

HCLTech on Friday announced the appointment of Bhavani Balasubramaniam as the independent director of the company with immediate effect.

Bhavani is a chartered accountant by qualification with over four decades of experience in auditing a variety of clients, including listed companies and multinationals across different industries, according to the company’s press release.

“We are delighted to have Bhavani as part of the Board. I am confident that her rich experience will contribute toward enhancing the high standards of corporate governance HCLTech prides itself on,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCLTech.