'Indian enterprises shifting from PoC projects to agentic AI rollout'

Jigar Thakkar, vice-president (V-P), Amazon Quick, said Indian enterprises were increasingly shifting from proof-of-concept (PoC) projects to production deployment as they improved employee productivity using agentic AI systems.

Such systems have the ability to understand the organisational context, connect data sources, and execute actions across applications.

“What we hear a lot from people here is, one, they are moving from this prototyping experimentation phase to getting it deployed. And they want to start seeing this impact across a larger body of their employee base,” Thakkar said in an interaction with Business Standard, on the sidelines of the AWS summit in Mumbai. The comments come at a time when enterprises globally are racing to operationalise agentic AI systems that can independently execute tasks and workflows, moving beyond chatbot-style interfaces.

Unlike competing offers tied closely to proprietary ecosystems such as Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace, AWS is pitching Quick as a platform-agnostic AI layer capable of connecting across enterprise software stacks.

“The philosophy of Quick is to connect with everything,” Thakkar said, adding that the platform integrated with Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zoom, Slack, and other applications.

According to him, the differentiator lies in Quick’s ability to build a “knowledge graph” and “context graph” around users, projects, documents, and workflows, allowing the system to understand organisational relations and execute tasks across multiple applications.

He is of the view that despite platforms like Microsoft 365, Teams, Zoom and others embedding agentic AI features in their products, AWS Quick is still a game changer.

AWS launched ‘Quick’ in October last year. This is being seen as a big shift for the company, which is synonymous with cloud infrastructure.

Thakkar was earlier in MSCI. He had spent 19 years in Microsoft and was the founding engineering leader for Microsoft Teams.

For Thakkar, India is a strategic market. He cited the firm’s investment in building data-centre infrastructure in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“Amazon has committed $12.7 billion in infrastructure by 2030 and $35 billion across the company through 2030. This is on top of the $40 billion we have invested. We are seeing tremendous momentum across the whole stack of AWS.”

On Quick, Thakkar said that it could operate as a standalone application without requiring customers to be on AWS infrastructure.

“You can download it and run it at your home without even creating an AWS account,” Thakkar said.