Lentra appoints former TransUnion CIBIL chief Rajesh Rathanchand as CEO

Lentra, an AI-native digital lending platform, has appointed Rajesh Kumar Rathanchand as its chief executive officer (CEO), the company said.

Rathanchand succeeds Lentra’s founder D Venkatesh, who is now the company’s managing director.

He will lead Lentra’s next phase of growth, focusing on advancing its technology platforms and strengthening capabilities across credit risk and analytics.

He previously served as managing director and chief executive officer at TransUnion CIBIL, and as group head of retail credit and risk at HDFC Bank.

Lentra, which works with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), offers an end-to-end platform covering retail, business, and agri lending.

Its systems enable lenders to move from application to credit decision in under 10 seconds. The platform supports over 25 configurable loan products and operates on a pay-as-you-go model.

The company counts investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Susquehanna International Group, Citi, MUFG, and HDFC Bank among its backers.

Rathanchand brings over three decades of experience in financial services, spanning retail assets, SaaS-led businesses, and analytics-driven solutions.

D Venkatesh, founder and managing director, Lentra, said the appointment reflects the company’s focus on building deeper capabilities in credit, risk, and analytics as the banking ecosystem evolves.

“His experience will be valuable as we work towards building a more intelligent and scalable lending platform,” he said.

“The opportunity ahead is significant — not just in India, but across global markets still reliant on legacy infrastructure,” Rathanchand said.

Lentra was founded in 2019.

The company claims to serve over 30 banks, process more than $20 billion in loans, and handle over 3 million loan applications each month.