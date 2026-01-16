Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric secures BIS nod for India's first home battery system

Ola Electric

Press Trust of India
Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Ola Electric on Friday said it has secured the Bureau of Indian Standards certification and licence for Ola Shakti in a 6kW/9.1 kWh battery pack powered by 4680 Bharat Cell.

Ola Shakti is the country's first residential BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) solution, which is designed, engineered, and manufactured in India.

As part of this certification, Shakti underwent a comprehensive set of electrical and mechanical safety-critical tests, including short-circuit and overload protection, safeguards against fire and thermal hazards and protection from electric shock, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

It also underwent environmental stress testing, sonic pressure hazard evaluation, mechanical hazard assessment, and other applicable tests in accordance with BIS standards, it added.

 

"With the BIS certification of Shakti 9.1kWh, we are ready to deliver our first residential BESS units. This is an important step in our journey as we reimagine how India will store and consume energy," a company spokesperson said.

Ola Shakti brings dependable, affordable, and smart energy storage to homes, farms, and businesses across the country, the spokesperson added.

"More than a product, it is a cornerstone of India's journey toward energy self-reliance and a future driven by clean, decentralised, and on-demand power," the spokesperson said.

Ola Shakti delivers automotive-grade safety, high efficiency, and zero running and maintenance costs.

Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, it features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 170V-270V, protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.

Ola Shakti is available in two configurations: 3kW/5.2kWh priced at Rs 1,49,999; and 6kW/9.1kWh priced at Rs 2,49,999.

The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with fast charging times, and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

The product is available on the Ola Electric website as well as Ola Electric stores, with deliveries for Shakti 9.1 kWh starting at the end of January 2026, and Shakti 5.2kWh starting mid-February 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

