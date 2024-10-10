Business Standard
Ratan Tata was visionary leader, cherished partner: Singapore Airlines CEO

Further, the Singapore Airlines chief said he had the privilege of knowing Tata personally and catching up with him during many visits to India

New Delhi
Oct 10 2024

Ratan Tata was a visionary global business leader as well as a cherished partner, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said on Thursday and emphasised that his legacy inspires us as Tata Sons and the airline continue their collaboration on the Vistara-Air India merger.

Vistara is a joint venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

Back in 1994, the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) made efforts to set up a joint venture airline in India. Six years later, they again tried to enter the country's aviation market, this time by teaming up to acquire stakes in Air India.

 

However, the two attempts did not take off. Finally, they realised their dream as Vistara took to the Indian skies in January 2015. And in November 2022, Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with Air India.

While expressing the deepest condolences on behalf of the Singapore Airlines Board and Management, Goh Choon Phong said Tata was a visionary global business leader, as well as a cherished partner and dear friend.

"He played a pivotal role in setting up our Vistara joint venture over a decade ago, laying the foundation for a strong and enduring relationship between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Vistara quickly established itself as India's most-loved full service airline," he said in a statement.

As Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines continue the collaboration on the Vistara-Air India merger, he also said that Tata's legacy inspires us. "His vision and values will no doubt continue to guide our path forward".

Further, the Singapore Airlines chief said he had the privilege of knowing Tata personally and catching up with him during many visits to India.


Oct 10 2024

