Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Rishad Premji's pay doubles to $1.6 mn, still less than Wipro CEO's

Rishad Premji's pay doubles to $1.6 mn, still less than Wipro CEO's

Premji, in the fiscal year 2023-24, did not take any commission since the company's incremental consolidated net profit for the year was negative

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji's remuneration more than doubled to $1.6 million (about Rs 13.7 crore) but was still less than company CEO Srinivas Pallia's earnings of $6.2 million (about Rs 53.64 crore) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

Premji, in the fiscal year 2023-24, did not take any commission since the company's incremental consolidated net profit for the year was negative, and took a pay cut of about 20 per cent with a salary of $769,456 (about Rs 6.4 crore).

However, during the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the Bengaluru-headquartered firm reporting an 18.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 13,135.4 crore, Premji's remuneration more than doubled to $1.6 million (about Rs 13.7 crore) in FY25, from $769,456 (about Rs 6.4 crore) in FY24, Wipro's 20-F filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

 

Srinivas Pallia, who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director on April 7, 2024, received a total compensation of $6.2 million (about Rs 53.64 crore) in FY25.

Pallia's takeaway is less than half that of Wipro's former CEO Thierry Delaporte, who drew a salary of $20 million (about Rs 168 crore) in FY24.

Also Read

Wipro

Wipro announces digital transformation partnership with Hachette UK

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Nifty IT index soars 6%, sees sharpest intra-day rally since April 2020

Sandeep Dhar

Wipro ropes in ex-Goldman Sachs exec Sandeep Dhar to lead GCC business

Wipro

Wipro bags 5-year deal to transform, manage Vorwerk's IT infrastructure

PremiumIT SECTOR, HIRING

'No bulk hiring anytime soon' as IT companies navigate tricky ground

The document showed that Pallia earned about $1.7 million in salary and allowances, about $1.7 million as commission/variable pay, about $2.8 million classified as 'others', and $68,850 as long-term compensation.

Rishad Premji and Srinivas Pallia are entitled to a commission at the rate of 0.35 per cent on incremental consolidated net profits of the company over the previous fiscal year, the filing said.

Further, Pallia was granted 16,77,202 stock options for varying lock-in periods.

There were no stock options granted to Premji in FY25.

More From This Section

PremiumNaveen Tahilyani, regional CEO, Prudential plc

Tata Digital CEO Tahilyani resigns after a year, joins Prudential

Vaibhav Taneja

Indian-origin Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja tops 2024 pay with $139 mn package

PremiumMangesh Sathe, Aarthi Subramanian

TCS strengthens leadership to accelerate focus on AI, data, Cloud

resignation

UnitedHealth CEO steps down; suspends 2025 outlook on higher medical costs

ondc

ONDC appoints COO Vibhor Jain as acting CEO as leadership reshuffle deepens

Topics : Wipro rishad Premji US securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon