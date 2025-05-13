Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ONDC appoints COO Vibhor Jain as acting CEO as leadership reshuffle deepens

ONDC appoints COO Vibhor Jain as acting CEO as leadership reshuffle deepens

ONDC names Vibhor Jain as acting CEO with immediate effect, concluding the Executive Committee's interim oversight as the platform continues its search for a new CEO

With the transition to a single point of leadership, the responsibilities previously overseen by the Executive Committee will now be integrated under the acting CEO’s purview

Udisha Srivastav
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

The government-backed e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), on Tuesday announced that its current chief operating officer, Vibhor Jain, will assume the role of acting chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect.
 
While the organisation continues its process of identifying a new managing director and CEO, all executive powers will be transitioned to Jain, the platform said in a statement. Jain is also currently a member of the eight-member Executive Committee at the platform.
 
With the transition to a single point of leadership, the responsibilities previously overseen by the Executive Committee will now be integrated under the acting CEO’s purview, marking the conclusion of the Committee’s interim role, the platform said.
 
 
Upon this announcement, Jain said: “It is an honour to take on this responsibility at a time when ONDC is expanding its footprint and impact across the country. I am committed to working closely with the board, stakeholders and the broader ecosystem to ensure continuity and momentum as we deliver on our mission to democratise digital commerce in India.”
 
Commenting on the development, Suresh Sethi, a board member at ONDC, said: “The Executive Committee has done a commendable job of guiding ONDC during a critical phase of its journey. However, with several key strategic decisions underway, it is imperative to have a single point of leadership to drive cohesive execution. Vibhor has played a pivotal role in shaping ONDC’s operational framework, and the board has full confidence in his ability to lead the organisation during this important transition.”
 
There have been a series of top-level exits at ONDC. The platform’s founding managing director and chief executive officer, Thampy Koshy; chief business officer, Shireesh Joshi; and non-executive chairperson, R S Sharma, have stepped down.
 
Since its inception, ONDC has surpassed 200 million transactions, the platform said. Incorporated on 30 December 2021, ONDC is part of an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

