Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Goyal, who has long expressed interest in health and wellness, has previously invested $10 million in Alpha Wave-backed Ultrahuman-a startup that makes health tracking wearables

Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal (Source/X)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Zomato co-founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal has launched a new venture called Continue in his personal capacity, focused on health tracking and mental wellness.

Incorporated in April this year under the name Upslope Advisors, the firm counts Deepinder Goyal—who is the majority stakeholder—and former Zomato and Blinkit executive Ashish Goel as directors. Goyal has invested as much as Rs 50 lakh in the company, filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed.

“It is, as of now, my personal health and wellness team, entirely funded by me, which tracks and researches how to keep me running at my peak performance. Spending time with the Continue team is like going to the gym for me. Or you can also say that it helps me avoid visits to doctors,” Goyal wrote in a post on social media platform X.
 

The venture is still in its early stages. The domain Continue.com, touted as “The Ultimate Health Tracker”, does not currently furnish any further details.

“We are developing new things, we have some new insights, and it will be super cool if one day, we are able to gather enough evidence behind what we have found, to share with the world,” the billionaire founder added.

Goyal, who has long expressed interest in health and wellness, has previously invested $10 million in Alpha Wave-backed Ultrahuman—a startup that makes health tracking wearables. Notably, Zomato also announced the appointment of a chief fitness officer for the company last year.

This comes at a time when Zomato has been focusing on diversifying. The company recently acquired Paytm Insider to launch its own live events and ticketing business District. The company now operates its core food delivery business, quick commerce arm Blinkit, business-to-business (B2B) vertical Hyperpure, and District.

The company is now considering raising funds through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), as its Bengaluru-based rival Swiggy is headed for an initial public offering (IPO).

Zomato reported a consolidated profit of Rs 253 crore in Q1 FY25, up from Rs 175 crore a quarter ago and Rs 2 crore in the year-ago period. The firm’s revenue from operations rose 74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,206 crore in Q1, up from Rs 2,416 crore a year ago.

Its food delivery business is already profitable, and senior management at the firm has indicated that its quick commerce arm Blinkit is also close to breaking even.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

