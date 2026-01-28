ACC Q3FY26 results: Net profit plunges 63% to ₹404 cr, revenue up 8.56%

Cement major and subsidiary of Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements, ACC’s consolidated profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26) fell 62.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 404.21 crore amid a high base effect from Q3 FY25 and an increase in costs.

In Q3 FY25, the firm had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,091.73 crore, driven by a one-off impact of Rs 1,007 crore. On a normalised basis, PAT for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 85 crore, while for Q3 FY26 it stood at Rs 380 crore.

ACC reported revenue of Rs 6,482.98 crore for Q3 FY26, up 8.56 per cent YoY. While revenue exceeded Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of Rs 6,305.4 crore, profit fell short of the estimate of Rs 518.4 crore.

On a normalised basis (excluding the one-time gain of a government grant of Rs 637 crore in Q3 FY25 versus Rs 91.81 crore in Q3 FY26), the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3 FY26, driven by a higher share of premium products in trade sales at 43 per cent. Normalised revenue was up 21.7 per cent YoY.

For Q3 FY26, ACC recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 11.3 million tonnes (MT), up 15 per cent YoY, while premium sales volume grew 33 per cent YoY.

ACC’s operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 700 crore (down 37.27 per cent YoY), with the Ebitda margin at 10.8 per cent (down from 18.8 per cent in Q3 FY25). Apart from the grants that boosted last year’s topline, key reasons for the margin decline include a surge in input costs, which increased almost 24 per cent YoY in Q3 FY26. Likewise, freight and forwarding expenses surged 20 per cent YoY, as did other expenses (up 22 per cent YoY).

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, ACC, said: “We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest-ever quarterly volumes. Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in ready-mix concrete, have supported better realisations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions.”

“On the market side, our premium portfolio, led by ACC Gold, continues to deliver superior Ebitda margins, and the increasing share of trade and premium is expected to sustain realisation advantages,” Bahety added.

In Q3 FY26, ACC’s kiln fuel cost reduced by 1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.66 per 1,000 kilo-calories, while power cost fell by 1 per cent to Rs 5.95 per kilowatt-hour.

Additionally, pursuant to the implementation of the new Labour Code in the country with effect from November 21, 2025, ACC has recognised Rs 50 crore as an exceptional expense towards additional gratuity and leave encashment obligations.

“We remain focused on resolving specific cost levers as part of our blueprint, particularly power costs, increasing the share of green power, fuel efficiency, improved waste heat recovery systems, alternative fuels and raw materials utilisation, and tighter logistics costs,” Bahety added.

For the first nine months of FY26 (9M FY26), ACC’s revenue grew 19.04 per cent YoY to Rs 18,815.67 crore, while profit increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,898.82 crore.

In comparison, ACC’s peer Nuvoco Vistas Corp reported a 7 per cent rise in sales volumes to 5 MT. Dalmia Bharat reported volumes of 7.3 MT (up 9.5 per cent), while JK Cement’s grey cement sales volume stood at 5.32 MT, up 22 per cent YoY. UltraTech Cement reported volumes of 38.87 MT, up 15 per cent YoY.

Sequentially, ACC’s revenue rose 7.96 per cent, but profit declined 63.88 per cent. In Q2 FY26, the company’s profit stood at Rs 1,119.23 crore, driven by certain tax adjustments.

The results were announced during market hours. ACC’s shares closed 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 1,685.50 on the BSE, even as leading indices were up 0.6 per cent.

Earlier, the amalgamation of ACC with Ambuja Cements was announced, aimed at creating a pan-India cement powerhouse under a single corporate structure.

The merger is expected to optimise manufacturing and logistics, streamline operations, and strengthen the balance sheet, enabling more efficient capital allocation and faster decision-making. Completion of the transaction is subject to requisite approvals and is expected over FY27.

“The proposed integration into the One Cement Platform is expected to accelerate both efficiency and growth, enabling deeper synergies across procurement, manufacturing and distribution once statutory approvals are completed,” Bahety said.