Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Life Q3 profit rises 5% to ₹5.77 billion as tax cuts lift demand

SBI Life Q3 profit rises 5% to ₹5.77 billion as tax cuts lift demand

The insurer's net profit rose to 5.77 ​billion rupees ($62.87 million) for the three months ended December 31, from 5.51 billion rupees a year earlier

SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance

Reuters Jan 28
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's SBI Life Insurance reported a near 5 per cent ‍rise in ​third-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher premium collections as tax cuts spurred retail demand for insurance products.

The insurer's net profit rose to 5.77 ​billion rupees ($62.87 million) for the three months ended December 31, from 5.51 billion rupees a year earlier.

Indian insurers saw higher demand for insurance products in the third quarter after taxes on life insurance products were lowered to zero from 18 per cent earlier, according to analysts.

The company's net premium income grew 22 per cent to 302.45 ‌billion rupees. One-time premiums rose ​24 per cent , while premiums from older policies that were renewed jumped nearly 21 per cent .

 

Its management expenses, however, rose ‍more than 45 per cent to 35.19 billion rupees, driven by a 28 per cent ‍rise in ‌commissions paid ​and 36.6 per cent ‍rise in employee-related costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 48.6% to ₹841.3 cr, sales up 27%

stock market, BSE

Q3 results today: BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki among 127 firms

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller Q3FY26: Profit rises 28% to ₹190 cr on strong festive demand

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea's Q3 FY26 results: Net loss narrows to ₹5,286 crore

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.6% to ₹1,059 crore

Topics : SBI Life Insurance SBI Life Q3 results Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance