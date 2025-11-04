Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 crore on higher cargo volumes

Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 crore on higher cargo volumes

Adani Ports & SEZ reported a 27% rise in Q2 profit on strong cargo handling, with revenue up 30% and marine and logistics operations contributing significantly to growth

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

APSEZ handled 124 million tonnes of cargo in Q2FY26, driven by growth in rail and container volumes. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 27.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its profit at Rs 3,109 crore, amid a 12 per cent growth in the cargo handled during the same period.
 
What drove Adani Ports’ profit growth in Q2FY26?
 
The profit, however, missed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 3,256 crore. APSEZ’s revenue during the quarter grew 29.7 per cent to Rs 9,167 crore, primarily due to increased revenues from its logistics and marine businesses. The revenue beat the analysts’ estimate of Rs 9,124 crore.
 
APSEZ’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter stood at Rs 5,550 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s other income surged 174 per cent in Q2FY26 to Rs 836 crore. Its expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 6,103 crore, up 37.65 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
 
How much cargo did APSEZ handle this quarter?

Also Read

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q2FY26 result: Profit rises 27% to ₹3,109 cr, revenue jumps 30%

airport, mumbai airport, adani airport

Adani Airports to launch AI-powered multilingual helpdesk for passengerspremium

adani

Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Is Adani Ports the next big winner? Investec decodes; check target price

Adani

Adani Green, Adani Ports: 32% gain seen in Adani group stks post Sebi order

 
APSEZ handled 124 million tonnes of cargo in Q2FY26, driven by growth in rail and container volumes. In the first half of the current financial year, APSEZ handled 244 million tonnes of cargo, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Its all-India market share improved to 28 per cent in H1FY26 from 27.3 per cent in H1FY25.
 
In the first half of FY26, APSEZ’s revenue rose 25.07 per cent to Rs 18,293 crore, supported by higher logistics and marine revenues. Its profit during the same period was Rs 6,423 crore, up 15.57 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
What did the company’s leadership say about the performance?
 
Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer, said the logistics and marine businesses have continued their growth trajectory. “Our performance is a testament to the success of various operational efficiency and capital optimisation initiatives,” he said.
 
Which segments saw the highest growth?
 
APSEZ’s logistics revenue in H1FY26 stood at Rs 2,224 crore, up 92 per cent, while marine operations witnessed a 213 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue to Rs 1,182 crore.
 
International ports delivered a lifetime-high H1 revenue of Rs 2,050 crore in H1FY26, led by strong performance at Haifa Port (Israel), the operational commencement of Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka), and Container Terminal 2 operations at Dar es Salaam (Tanzania). Domestic ports’ revenue in H1FY26 stood at Rs 12,488 crore.
 
How is APSEZ positioned financially?
 
Additionally, APSEZ spent Rs 6,462 crore on capital expenditure in the first half of FY26. As of H1FY26, the company’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at 1.8x, cash balance at Rs 13,063 crore, and gross debt at Rs 51,082 crore.
 
The company completed a bond buyback programme in August 2025, repurchasing $386.03 million. It also issued Rs 5,000 crore of non-convertible debentures for 15 years to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

More From This Section

IndiGo

IndiGo Q2FY26 results: Net loss widens to ₹2,582 cr, revenue up 9.3%

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹20,160 crore on Yes Bank stake sale

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit up 84% to ₹3,198 crore on exceptional gains

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

ACME Solar Q2 results: Profit up seven-fold to ₹115 cr on higher revenue

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2FY26 results: Profit up 6.4% at ₹21,504 crore, NII rises 3.3%

Topics : Company Results Adani Ports Q2 results cargo ships Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsSchool Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon