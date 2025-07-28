IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹604 crore in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), due to higher provisions for retail loans and lower income from both core and non-core operations.
In Q4FY25, the bank had reported a loss of ₹2,329 crore after it substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered during the quarter.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) declined 14 per cent YoY during the April–June period to ₹4,640 crore due to a shrinking loan book. Sequentially, NII was up 52 per cent. Other income fell 12 per cent YoY to ₹2,157 crore.
The private sector lender’s net interest margin (NIM) declined 79 basis points (bps) YoY to 3.46 per cent but rose 121 bps sequentially.
“We had two main objectives in this quarter (Q1FY26): first, restoring trust in the institution as our prime and immediate responsibility, and secondly, ensuring continued execution of all core businesses of this bank. The board and the management remain committed to these objectives,” said Sunil Mehta, Chairman, IndusInd Bank, adding that the bank has delivered results for Q1FY26 without any carryover from last quarter’s irregularities. “The financial impact of the legacy issue is now behind us,” he said.
“During Q1, the board and the management spent considerable time and effort resolving the concerns relating to legacy, treasury, and microfinance issues as identified in the previous quarter,” he added.
Provisions and contingencies increased 68 per cent YoY to ₹1,760 crore in Q1FY26 but declined 30 per cent sequentially. The bank reported fresh slippages of ₹2,567 crore in the quarter, with ₹2,322 crore from the consumer portfolio and the rest from the corporate portfolio. In the previous quarter, fresh slippages stood at ₹5,014 crore.
As a result, the bank’s asset quality deteriorated. Gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, rose to 3.64 per cent at the end of the June quarter, compared to 3.13 per cent at the end of March.
The gross NPA ratio in the micro loan category jumped to 16.39 per cent in the quarter, with ₹5,298 crore worth of loans tagged as NPA. The bank also experienced elevated stress in the small commercial vehicle, commercial equipment, and tractor segments. In the consumer banking segment, gross NPAs stood at ₹9,281 crore at the end of Q1FY26, with a GNPA ratio of 4.74 per cent, up from 4.08 per cent in the previous quarter.
Net NPAs also inched up to 1.12 per cent as write-offs and recoveries declined during the quarter.
“We expect slippages to remain range-bound as the year progresses. Over the past six months, we have not sold any NPAs to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), choosing instead to focus on internal collections. This, however, led to an increase in period-end GNPA ratios,” said Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, and part of the committee of executives.
The bank’s advances book declined 4 per cent YoY and 3 per cent sequentially in Q1FY26 to ₹3.33 trillion. The vehicle loan book, which constitutes 29 per cent of total advances, grew 7 per cent YoY. The microfinance book declined 23 per cent YoY, and the corporate book contracted 16 per cent YoY.
Deposits declined marginally YoY to ₹3.97 trillion. The share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits fell from 37 per cent in June last year to 31 per cent. However, the liquidity coverage ratio improved from 122 per cent to 141 per cent.