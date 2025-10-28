Aditya Birla Real Estate posts ₹15.7 crore loss amid weak Q2 sales

Aditya Birla Real Estate incurred a loss of Rs 15.7 crore in the second quarter of FY26 against a profit of Rs 2.6 crore in Q2 FY25. The company had reported a loss of Rs 25.5 crore in Q1 FY26.
In Q2 FY26, the company clocked bookings of Rs 889.5 crore, down 37.01 per cent year-on-year (YoY). During the same period, the area sold by the company also declined by 58 per cent YoY to 0.5 million square feet (msf). Collections stood at Rs 512 crore, down 20 per cent YoY.
Revenue and expenses trend downward
The company’s revenue from operations declined 61.2 per cent YoY to Rs 97.8 crore from Rs 252.2 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue dipped 32.8 per cent. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 201.39 crore, down 25.6 per cent YoY.
During the quarter under review, revenue from the real estate business stood at Rs 83.14 crore, down 66.59 per cent YoY. However, the company reported sales of Rs 889.5 crore, up 111 per cent YoY.
Project updates and launches
According to the company, Q2 FY26 saw strong sales pick-up in Birla Niyaara (Mumbai) with Rs 320 crore of sales and Birla Evara (Bengaluru) with Rs 325.7 crore of sales. During the same period, it received Rera launch approvals for two projects in Pune — Birla Evam, Manjri, and Birla Punya, Wellesley Road.
As on 30 September 2025, 80 per cent of the launched area across India had been sold. The company has a launch pipeline for FY26 worth Rs 13,932.3 crore.
Half-year performance shows continued pressure
In the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), the company reported income of Rs 243.4 crore, down 60.72 per cent YoY from Rs 619.67 crore in H1 FY25. Aditya Birla Real Estate reported a loss of Rs 41.21 crore in H1 FY26 against a profit of Rs 10.36 crore in the same period last year.
In H1 FY26, bookings declined 22 per cent YoY to Rs 1,312 crore, while collections fell 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,057.3 crore.
The company’s shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs 1,688.35 per equity share.