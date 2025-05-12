Monday, May 12, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Chalet Hotels Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹123.8 crore

Chalet Hotels Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 50% to ₹123.8 crore

The hospitality firm posts 50.2 per cent rise in Q4 profit; acquires 15-acre beachfront land in North Goa to develop a 170-room luxury resort as part of expansion

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

For the full year, the company’s revenue from operations rose 21.3 per cent to ₹1,717.8 crore.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

K Raheja Group-backed hospitality development company Chalet Hotels on Monday reported a 50.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹123.8 crore in the quarter ended March of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), up from ₹82.4 crore in the same period last year.
 
Revenue from operations rose 24.7 per cent to ₹521.9 crore, compared to ₹418.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
The company’s board also approved entering into a binding term sheet for the acquisition of Lakeview Mercantile Company Private Limited, which owns over 15 acres of beachfront land in Bambolim, North Goa.
 
“This land comes with the potential to develop a 170-room luxury resort,” the company stated in a release.
 
 
For the full year, the company’s revenue from operations rose 21.3 per cent to ₹1,717.8 crore. However, its net profit dropped sharply by 48.7 per cent to ₹142.5 crore.

Also Read

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotels to acquire Westin Resort & Spa, Rishikesh for Rs 530 crore

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Chalet Hotels up 7%, hits record after Axis Securities initiates with 'Buy'

Coal

Russia eyes long-term coal exports to India amid 500-year reserve boost

Wall Street

S&P 500 hits March high as US-China tariff cuts ease trade war fears

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 112.7% to ₹1,301 crore on lower costs

 
“This year we achieved a significant milestone — ₹15 billion in revenue from the hospitality business with a strong 45 per cent EBITDA margin, one of the highest in the industry, driven by the team’s robust execution and operational excellence,” said Sanjay Sethi, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, in the release.
 
“Our entry into Goa and Rishikesh reflects our strategy of strengthening our portfolio and diversifying our customer mix,” he said.
 
“For the year ahead, we aim to drive strong revenue growth whilst deepening our operational efficiencies, maintaining a sharp focus on executing our expansion pipeline. We are equally excited to work on the acquisition of the new land parcel in North Goa,” he further added.

More From This Section

Tata Steel

Tata Steel Q4 results: Profit rises over 2x to ₹1,301 cr; dividend declared

Q4, Q4 results

Zaggle Q4 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 32 cr, revenue up 50%

Jyothy Labs

Jyothy Labs Q4 profit down 2.4% to Rs 76.3 cr, revenue up at Rs 682.4 cr

Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Lab Q4 net profit falls 31% to ₹20.31 cr, income up 10% at ₹470 cr

Usha Martin

Usha Martin Q4 results: Profit dips 5% to ₹100.91 cr on higher expenses

Topics : Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Hospitality sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon