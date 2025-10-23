Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 results: Net profit down 17.1% as sales drop

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 results: Net profit down 17.1% as sales drop

The oral care major saw its revenue fall to ₹1,507.2 crore, down 6.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Colgate Palmolive India’s net profit dropped 17.1 per cent to ₹327.5 crore in the quarter ended September (Q2), on the back of transitory disruptions at distributors and retailers across channels caused by the goods and services tax (GST) rate revision.  
The oral care major saw its revenue fall to ₹1,507.2 crore, down 6.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. 
Its profit before interest, depreciation, and taxation (Pbidt) was down 16.2 per cent at ₹480.5 crore in the same quarter.  
In its earnings release, Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & chief executive officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said: “During the quarter, GST rates on our entire oral care portfolio were reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. We welcome this move by the government as this is a timely step in boosting consumer confidence while recognising oral health as a growing priority. We worked closely with all our customers to pass on lower prices to consumers from the effective date.”  
 
She also said that while the company continued to navigate through a difficult operating environment, its second-quarter performance reflected the transitory disruption at distributors and retailers across channels caused by the GST rate revision.  

Also Read

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Colgate Q2FY26 results: Profit drops 17% to ₹327.5 cr, dividend declared

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: HUL, Colgate, Laurus Labs among 11 firms on Oct 23

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Beaten-down stocks Part 5: Colgate-Palmolive India can be a great buy

markets

ITC, Nestle, HUL: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

GST cut to boost FMCG demand; Britannia, Nestle among top Nomura picks

“Our first half performance cycles a high base of double-digit net sales growth in the base period, and we expect a gradual recovery in performance in the second half,” she said. 
“Our margin profile remains resilient, driven by a strong focus on execution of our Funding The Growth programme. Despite topline headwinds, we remain committed to our long-term strategic goals and continue to prioritse brand investments,” she added. 
She said that the premium portfolio continued strong growth momentum, led by Colgate Visible White Purple, our advanced whitening toothpaste.
 

More From This Section

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% on one-off tax resolution impact

Reckitt Benckiser Group, Dettol, Vanish

Reckitt Q3 India revenue hit by GST changes despite Dettol and Durex growth

Real estate

Century Real Estate Q2 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹1,062 cr

Q2 result

Q2 early-bird results show an uptick in corporate revenue, earnings growthpremium

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q2 profit jumps 75%; unveils ₹10,255-cr expansion plan

Topics : Colgate Palmolive Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon