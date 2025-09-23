ITC, Nestle, HUL: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here

Shares of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur among others have witnessed a steady decline following the initial spurt earlier this morning following the GST revision. The Nifty FMCG index along with its components registered the monthly high on September 4, 2025, a day after the Good & Services Tax (GST) Council announced the 2-slab tax structure, by lowering rates across FMCG products to the 5 per cent slab. Data from ACE Equity shows that the Nifty FMCG index hit a high of 58,485 on September 4, but since has declined over 5 per cent to present levels of around 55,420 levels. Among individual stocks, Dabur has plunged nearly 11 per cent form its monthly peak of ₹577. Varun Beverages, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Colgate-Palmolive (India) have shed 8 - 10 per cent each. Among others the likes of Emami, Marico, Britannia Industries, ITC, Nestle India and United Breweries have dropped 4 - 6 per cent each. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has moved 0.6 per cent higher when compared to the day's high on the same date.
Technical outlook on FMCG stocksIn the process, the following 5 FMCG stocks - ITC, HUL, Nestle India, Marico and Colgate-Palmolive - are now seen trading close to their respective key support levels, as indicated by the daily super trend line. Break and sustained trade below the trend line support shall signal a negative bias for these stocks, and may invite fresh selling pressure at these counters. More importantly, key momentum oscillators have witnessed a negative crossover for these stocks in recent days; hence a downside breakout seems likely for these stocks. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 FMCG stocks, with key levels to watch out for.
ITCCurrent Price: ₹403 Likely Target: ₹352 Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹400; ₹375 Resistance: ₹415 ITC share is seen trading close to its key trend line support, which stands around ₹400-mark. This support level also coincides with the lower-end of the weekly Bollinger Bands. Break and sustained trade below this support can open the doors for a likely crack towards ₹352 levels - this implies a downside risk of nearly 13 per cent from here. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹375 levels.
The daily chart shows that the overall bias at the ITC counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock remains below the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which now stands at ₹415 levels.