Facebook India profit jumps 28% to ₹647 cr in FY25 on strong revenue growth

Facebook India has posted around 28 per cent increase in standalone profit at Rs 647.45 crore for financial year ended March 2025, according to the company's regulatory filing shared by Tofler.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 504.93 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 25 per cent to Rs 3,792.91 crore in FY2025 from Rs 3,034.82 a year ago.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 2,881 crore," Tofler said.

Employee expenses of Meta-owned Facebook India Online Services Private Limited grew 36 per cent to Rs 648.57 crore during the fiscal as against Rs 476 crore a year ago.

The company's tax expense was higher by 46 per cent to Rs 305.18 crore in FY2025 from Rs 209.2 crore in FY2024.

According to an analysis by the market intelligence firm Tofler, the operating margin of Facebook declined marginally and net margin inched up to 16.9 per cent in FY2025.