Strides Pharma Q3FY26 results: Net profit doubles to ₹208.12 cr

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday reported over two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at ₹208.12 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 on the back of robust sales growth and one time income on sale of property.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹90.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Strides Pharma Science Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at ₹1,194.65 crore as against ₹1,153.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,052.7 crore as compared to ₹1,043.96 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The company said during the third quarter it sold its investment property consisting of land and building for a consideration of ₹112.87 crore and recorded a profit of ₹102.14 crore as other income.

Commenting on the performance, Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO, Badree Komandur, said the strong performance in Q3 FY26 was primarily driven by the "other regulated markets and growth markets".

He further said,"This performance demonstrates our consistent execution as we continue to invest in sustainable, long term growth.