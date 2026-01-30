Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brookfield India REIT Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 8-fold to ₹201 cr

Total income of the firm rose to ₹727.86 crore during October-December period of this fiscal from ₹635.38 crore a year ago

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has posted more than eight fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

Its net profit stood at ₹23.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹727.86 crore during October-December period of this fiscal from ₹635.38 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company also declared distribution of ₹404.66 crore or ₹5.40 per unit to the unitholders, for the quarter.

Brookfield India REIT manages 11 Grade A office assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 37 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 32.4 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 4 million sq ft of future development potential.

 

