Go Digit Q1FY26 results: Profit up 37% at ₹138 crore on premium growth

Go Digit General Insurance reported Q1FY26 net profit of Rs 138 crore, up 37% year-on-year, with improved investment income and steady gross and net premium growth

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance on Monday posted a 36.63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 138 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26) from Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Gross premium written (GWP) of the general insurer grew by 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,982 crore. Without considering the 1/N change in accounting norms, the premium stood at Rs 3,046 crore, 14.5 per cent higher than the same quarter last year. The net earned premium was Rs 1,865 crore in Q1FY26, rising marginally from Rs 1,824 crore in Q1FY25. The investment income of the insurer rose to Rs 372 crore from Rs 281 crore during the period.
 
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) changed the format for reporting premium figures, directing non-life insurance companies to report long-term premiums on the basis of 1/N, where N is the number of days of the policy. The norms became effective from 1 October 2024.
 
The combined ratio of Go Digit General Insurance stood at 108.6 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 105.4 per cent in Q1FY25. The loss ratio of the general insurer stood at 70.3 per cent, compared to 70.5 per cent in the same period last year.
 
The solvency ratio of the general insurer stood at 227 per cent, above the regulatory mandate of 150 per cent in the reported quarter. It was 217 per cent in Q1FY25.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:48 PM IST

