Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Analyst recommends Canara Bank, Hindalco & one other stock to buy today

Analyst recommends Canara Bank, Hindalco & one other stock to buy today

Stocks to buy: Analyst pick Hindalco, Canara Bank and one more share to buy; Check full details

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock recommendations: 

Canara Bank
Canara Bank (CANBK) is currently trading in a Higher High formation on the daily timeframe, maintaining its bullish structure. The stock took support from a rising trendline and opened today’s session with a runaway gap, closing with a strong bullish candlestick, signaling a potential continuation of the uptrend.
 
Technically, the stock is positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reinforcing a bullish trend. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at ₹50.67 and trending upwards, indicating building bullish momentum.
CMP: ₹110.61, Stop Loss: ₹107.2, Target: ₹117         
 
JM Financial
 

Also Read

stock market trading

Trading guide: Here are key Nifty levels to watch today; two stocks to buy

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia recommends TVS Motor & two more picks

share market, stock market

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

global stocks

Stocks to buy today: ICICI Lombard, KFin Tech; check target, stop-loss

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Eicher Motors

JM FINANCIAL has continued its upward movement, rising by nearly 7 percent and forming a strong bullish candle. The recent breakout from a pattern resembling a flag and pole further supports a positive outlook, On the hourly timeframe, all Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are trending upwards, confirming the ongoing positive trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also advancing, in line with the bullish price action, signaling strength in the current rally.
CMP: ₹150.29, Stop-loss: ₹140.80, Target: ₹170
 
Hindalco Industries Limited
Hindalco Industries Ltd has given a breakout from a symmetrical triangle chart pattern on the daily timeframe, supported by above-average volume (based on the 20-day average), indicating renewed buying interest. Technically, the stock is trading above its key moving averages – the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting a strong bullish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 67.43 and is trending upward, highlighting positive momentum and suggesting the potential for continued upside.
CMP: ₹669.4, Stop-loss: ₹655, Target: ₹696
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up open; Asian market flat; Israel-Iran conflict in focus

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian markets steady, dollar slips as Israel-Iran truce lifts mood

Image

Brokerages upbeat on HDB Financial IPO; GMP up 10%; should you subscribe?

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today: Union Bank, Hindalco, Vi, JB Chemicals, TaMo, Rites

jpmorgan

JPMorgan sees Asian Tech stocks gaining another 15-20% this year

Topics : Stock calls technical calls The Smart Investor S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Canara Bank Hindalco JM Financial

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon