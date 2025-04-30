Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30

Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30

Q4 FY25 company results today: Varun Beverage, Jindal Steel & Power, and Federal Bank will be among 51 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on April 30

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Adani Power, Indian Oil Corporation, and Jindal Steel & Power will be among 51 companies that will release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, April 30.
 
These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Mining companies Vedanta and Moil will also be disclosing their fourth-quarter earnings today. Other major firms to release their performance reports for the Jan-Mar quarter include Crisil, Varun Beverage, and Federal Bank.
 

Market overview April 30

The Indian equity markets closed Tuesday's session on a slightly positive note, albeit in a lacklustre manner. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,288, gaining 70 points or 0.09 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,336, up 7 points or 0.03 per cent. 
 

Corporate earnings growth expectations

Analysts sound caution on India Inc's earnings growth amid market pullback

 
The market’s sentiment today is likely to be influenced by US President Donald Trump’s optimistic remarks on the progress of trade negotiations with India, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, Trump’s executive order aimed at reducing tariffs on certain automotive imports could boost market momentum. Investors will also monitor global market movements, the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, and the actions of foreign institutional investors. Company earnings reports are expected to add further volatility.
 
As of 7:57 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,359, reflecting a slight gap of around 60 points below the Nifty's previous close.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 30

  1. Adani Power Ltd
  2. Aeroflex Industries Ltd
  3. Ajanta Pharma Ltd
  4. Bandhan Bank Ltd
  5. BEML Land Assets Ltd
  6. Coromandel International Ltd
  7. CRISIL Ltd
  8. Elantas Beck India Ltd
  9. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
  10. Exide Industries Ltd
  11. The Federal Bank Ltd
  12. Forbes & Company Ltd
  13. Go Fashion (India) Ltd
  14. Godrej Agrovet Ltd
  15. Greaves Cotton Ltd
  16. Orient Green Power Company Ltd
  17. Indus Towers Ltd
  18. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  19. Jagjanani Textiles Ltd
  20. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
  21. JSW Infrastructure Ltd
  22. Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
  23. KSB Ltd
  24. L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
  25. LKP Securities Ltd
  26. MAS Financial Services Ltd
  27. MOIL Ltd
  28. Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
  29. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
  30. The Phoenix Mills Ltd
  31. The Phosphate Company Ltd
  32. Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
  33. Quint Digital Ltd
  34. Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd
  35. Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
  36. R.S. Software (India) Ltd
  37. Sagar Systech Ltd
  38. Satchmo Holdings Ltd
  39. Sattva Sukun Lifecare Ltd
  40. Shradha AI Technologies Ltd
  41. Skipper Ltd
  42. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
  43. SRG Housing Finance Ltd
  44. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  45. Swastika Investmart Ltd
  46. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
  47. Varun Beverages Ltd
  48. Vedanta Ltd
  49. Ventura Textiles Ltd
  50. Vertext Securities Ltd
  51. Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
 

Topics : Q4 Results Adani Power Indian Oil Corporation Vedanta JSW Infrastructure MOIL Jindal Steel and Power Limited Varun Beverages BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

