IRB Infra Q2 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹141 cr, revenue grows 11%

IRB Infra Q2 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹141 cr, revenue grows 11%

The company said it also declared an interim dividend of 7 per cent in a board meeting on Wednesday to announce the financial results for Q2FY26

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday reported a 41 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 141 crore for the September quarter.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal year rose to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 1,752 crore a year ago.

The company said it also declared an interim dividend of 7 per cent in a board meeting on Wednesday to announce the financial results for Q2FY26.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "The first half of the year, particularly Q2, continued to demonstrate strong momentum in toll revenue growth, despite a severe and extended monsoon period."  "We have also successfully completed the sale of three assets, in line with our B.E.S.T. (Bid, Execute, Stabilize, Transfer) strategy of efficient asset churn and sustainable growth without any dilution," he added.

 

IRB Infrastructure Developers said during the quarter under review, the toll revenue registered a growth of about 11 per cent, i.e Rs 1,667 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,503 crore a year earlier.

IRB Group's project portfolio, including private and public InvIT, has 26 road projects, including 18 BOT, 4 TOT, and 4 HAM projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company Results IRB Infra Q2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

