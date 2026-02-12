Jagran Prakashan Q3 FY26 result: Net profit falls 12%, revenue down 8%

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a decline of 12 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.16 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company registered a net profit of ₹62.71 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations was down 7.7 per cent to ₹476.71 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹516.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were down 5.32 per cent to ₹431.28 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, in the December quarter was down 6.16 per cent to ₹504.50 crore.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at ₹370.17 crore, down 6.41 per cent in the third quarter of FY26.

JPL's revenue from the FM radio business was down 28.9 per cent to ₹46.47 crore in Q3 of FY26.

However, revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising, event management and activation services, was up 8.74 per cent to ₹61.70 crore.

Share of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹64.23 apiece on the BSE, down 2.34 per cent from the previous close.