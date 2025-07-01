Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru makes flat market debut at ₹414, in-line with GMP estimates

Kalpataru makes flat market debut at ₹414, in-line with GMP estimates

Post listing, Kalpataru shares were trading at ₹427.9, up 3.36 per cent from the listing price at the NSE

Kalpataru is an integrated real estate development company

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Kalpataru IPO listing: Shares of Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru made a flat debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). 
 
On the NSE, Kalpataru shares listed at ₹414 per share, which is the issue price as well. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Kalpataru shares listed at ₹414.
  Post listing, Kalpataru shares were trading at ₹427.9, up 3.36 per cent from the listing price at the NSE. 
Kalpataru IPO listing came in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of Kalpataru were seen trading almost flat at ₹415.5 per share compared to the issue price, revealed the sources tracking unofficial market activities.  Check Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment Status
 

Kalpataru IPO details

Kalpataru IPO was a book-building issue of ₹1,590 crore, which comprised an entirely fresh issue of 38.4 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was offered at a price band was fixed at ₹414 with a lot size of 36 shares. The public issue was open for public subscription from June 24 to June 26.

Kalpataru IPO received a lacklustre response from investors and closed with an overall subscription of 2.26 times, according to NSE data. The highest demand for the Kalpataru IPO came from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 3.12 times the portion reserved for them, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.31 times, and retail investors at 1.29 times.
 
The basis of allotment of Kalpataru shares was finalised on Friday, June 27. The company had fixed the issue price at ₹414 per share.
 
According to the red herring prospectus, the company intends to use ₹1,192.5 crore from the net issue proceeds for the repayment of certain borrowing availed by itself and its subsidiaries. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime was the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) were the book-running lead managers.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

About Kalpataru

Kalpataru, a part of Kalpataru Group, is an integrated real estate development company involved in all key activities associated with real estate development, including the identification and acquisition of land (or development rights thereto), planning, designing, execution, sales, and marketing of projects. It is a prominent real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra. It is the fifth-largest developer in the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) area in Maharashtra and the seventh-largest developer in Thane, Maharashtra, in terms of units supplied from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2024.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

