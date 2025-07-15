Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit up 23.2% at ₹1,593 cr on healthy NII growth

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit up 23.2% at ₹1,593 cr on healthy NII growth

Bank of Maharashtra reports a 23.2% YoY increase in Q1 net profit to ₹1,593 crore, driven by 17.6% growth in NII and healthy advances. Asset quality improves, but provisions rise due to agri NPAs

Bank of Maharashtra logo

The bank’s non-interest income declined by 8 per cent YoY to ₹825 crore in Q1FY26 | Photo: X@mahabank

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra reported a 23.2 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,593 crore for the April–June quarter, mainly aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII).
 
NII expanded 17.6 per cent to ₹3,292 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹2,799 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY25). Net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 3.95 per cent in Q1FY26 from 3.97 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
Nidhu Saxena, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BoM, said the bank expects NIM to be around 3.75 per cent for FY26. The NIM for Q1FY26 is above the bank's guidance for FY26. Separately, the bank, in its analyst presentation, flagged risks, stating that falling interest rates could impact net interest margins.
 
 
The bank’s non-interest income declined by 8 per cent YoY to ₹825 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) rose marginally to ₹719 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹586 crore in Q1FY25. There was an increase in slippages from the agricultural loan portfolio in the June quarter. The bank has been able to upgrade agri NPAs worth ₹270 crore as of July, Saxena said in a post-result virtual press meet.

Provisions for agri NPAs pushed up the credit cost to 1.19 per cent in Q1FY26 from 1.12 per cent in the March quarter of FY24. Agricultural NPAs rose to 9.65 per cent in June 2025 from 7.88 per cent in June 2024.
 
Advances grew 15.34 per cent YoY to ₹2.41 trillion in Q1FY26. Retail advances grew by 35.37 per cent YoY to ₹71,966 crore in the June quarter of FY26. Through its GIFT City branch, the bank expects to build a book of $1 billion.
 
Total deposits increased 14.08 per cent YoY to ₹3.05 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits—current account and savings account (CASA)—improved to 50.07 per cent at the end of June 2025 from 49.86 per cent a year ago. The bank has board approval to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds, which are exempt from meeting Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Ratios.
 
The credit-deposit ratio (C/D ratio) stood at 79.04 per cent in the June quarter of 2025, up from 78.17 per cent a year ago.
 
The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross NPAs declining to 1.74 per cent in June 2025 from 1.85 per cent in June 2024. Net NPAs also declined from 0.18 per cent in June 2024 to 0.20 per cent in June 2025. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 98.36 per cent in June 2025, the same level as in June 2024.
 
The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 20.06 per cent, with Tier-1 capital at 16.63 per cent at the end of June 2025. Although the bank has board approval for an equity offering of ₹5,000 crore, there are no firm plans for capital raising at present.
 
The Pune-based lender’s shares ended 2 per cent higher, closing at ₹57.20.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

