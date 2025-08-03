Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

The total expenses of Sirca Paints jumped 44 per cent to Rs 95.26 crore in the June quarter. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Wood coating products manufacturer Sirca Paints India has reported a 39.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14.20 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, supported by growth in margin and sales.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 10.21 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Sirca Paints India on Saturday.

Sirca Paints' revenue from operations surged 45.26 per cent to Rs 114.24 in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 78.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The total expenses of Sirca Paints jumped 44 per cent to Rs 95.26 crore in the June quarter.

 

In the quarter, Sirca Paints' EBITDA margin improved to 19.74 per cent from 17.89 per cent in the year-ago period.

Sirca Paints' total income, which includes other income, climbed 43 per cent in Q1 FY26 to Rs 114.44 crore.

"In Q1 FY21, the company shifted its wall paint manufacturing unit to a new, bigger premises in response to higher than originally anticipated demand. Besides the existing facilities, post acquisition of Wembley paints, three more manufacturing units have been added," the company said in its earnings presentation.

On the outlook, the company said it is "confident about its strategy and growth prospects" and aims to continue delivering a "steady value" to investors and customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

