Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Motilal Oswal Financial Services logs ₹63 cr loss in Q4; revenue drops 44%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services logs ₹63 cr loss in Q4; revenue drops 44%

The financial firm's total revenue from operations also declined by 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1190 crore in the quarter ending March

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Shares of MOFSL ended 8.5 per cent down at Rs 692 on Friday

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) recorded a net loss of Rs 63.2 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25 against a profit of Rs 724 crore recorded during the corresponding period a year ago. This is the first time in five years that MOFSL has recorded a quarterly loss.
 
The financial firm’s total revenue from operations also declined by 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1190 crore in the quarter ending March. The net loss is on account of a fall in fair value changes. As per the company’s financial statement, the net loss on fair value change for the quarter stood at Rs 430 crore against a net gain of Rs 424 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 
 
MOFSL’s board also approved a Rs 3,000 crore fundraise through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Earlier this month, the company also incorporated a new subsidiary in Dubai International Financial Centre.
 
Shares of MOFSL ended 8.5 per cent down at Rs 692 on Friday.
 

More From This Section

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies Q4 results: Net rises 20% to Rs 189 cr on higher income

BYD

BYD Q1 results: Net income jumps to $1.3 billion, overtakes Tesla

Q4, Q4 results

CPCL Q4 results: Profit falls 25% to Rs 470 cr on lower refining margins

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Q4 result: Profit slips 1% to ₹3,911 cr; dividend declared

Topics : Motilal Oswal Q4 Results financial sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon