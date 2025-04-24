Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Motilal Oswal launches equity fund tracking India's infrastructure growth

Motilal Oswal launches equity fund tracking India's infrastructure growth

Scheme will invest in roads, railways, energy and other projects, provide investors 'long-term value'

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched a new thematic equity scheme tracking India’s infrastructure sector. Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund opened for subscription on Wednesday and will close on May 7, 2025.
 
It will invest in companies “directly or indirectly involved” in infrastructure development. “India’s infrastructure growth is gaining momentum,” said Prateek Agrawal, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC), in a statement. “The fund provides investors an opportunity to participate directly in this transformation across infrastructure sectors, aiming for long-term value.”
 
The fund will invest in roads, railways, energy, and urban, social and digital infrastructure. It will benefit from global trends such as supply-chain rebalancing, and domestic policies like Make in India manufacturing programme and production linked incentive scheme.
 
 
Fund highlights:
 
Type: Open-ended equity scheme based on infrastructure theme

Also Read

Mutual fund

Motilal Oswal MF launches Infrastructure Fund: Here's all you need to know

Niva Bupa

Why is Motilal Oswal bullish on Niva Bupa Health? Sees 29% upside

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, MOAMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund buys additional shares of Coforge worth Rs 231 cr

mutual fund, assets under management

Nippon, ICICI Pru lead MF AUM growth in FY25; Motilal Oswal doubles assets

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Quick commerce players race to grow product lists, footprint, dark stores

 
NFO period: April 23 to May 7, 2025
 
Benchmark: Nifty Infrastructure Total Return Index
 
Fund Managers: Ajay Khandelwal, Atul Mehra, Shinde (equity); Rakesh Shetty (debt); Sunil Sawant (overseas)
 
Options available: Growth and IDCW (Payout & Reinvestment)
 
Objective: Long-term capital appreciation through equity investments in infrastructure-linked companies
 
The infrastructure push is supported by increased government allocation, which is expected to rise by 7.4 per cent in FY26, according to MOAMC. Capital expenditure will account for 22.1 per cent of total government spending, according to the company’s research. The infrastructure outlay for FY20-25 was around Rs 111 trillion, up from Rs 57 trillion in FY13–19.
 
“India is on the cusp of a major infrastructure transformation — from improved roads and railways to power, ports, and digital connectivity,” said Shinde. “This fund aims to provide retail investors access to companies contributing to this transformation, with the goal of delivering steady value over time.”  ALSO READ: Kotak Bank, Axis cut fixed deposit rates again, offer up to 7.65 % interest
 
According to MOAMC, while the scheme offers a strong long-term opportunity, investors should also consider the risks involved in sector-specific investments. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and potential investors are advised to read the scheme-related documents carefully.
 

More From This Section

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Kotak Bank, Axis cut fixed deposit rates again, offer up to 7.65 % interest

REAL ESTATE

At 98%, Greater Noida sees highest avg price rise in NCR in last 5 years

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

RBI allows SGB redemption for 2017, 2018 series as gold tops Rs 1 lakh

cash, rupee

Watches, art, bags, sportswear over Rs 10 lakh? Say hello to 1% TCS

property

After 7-yr delay, Max Estates takes over and revives Delhi One in Noida

Topics : Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds NFOs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon