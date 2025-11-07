Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nalco Q2 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹1,430 crore, revenue up 7%

Nalco Q2 results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹1,430 crore, revenue up 7%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Friday reported a 36.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 1,429.94 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,045.97 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the July-September period rose to Rs 4,292.34 crore against Rs 4,001.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco has lined up an investment of Rs 30,000 crore to set up a new aluminium smelter and a coal-based power plant over the next five years. Of this, Rs 18,000 crore has been earmarked for the smelter and Rs 12,000 crore will be spent on the thermal power plant.

 

Nalco also plans to be a Maharatna firm in another five years.

Nalco, a 'Navratna' company, is one of the country's largest bauxite, alumina, aluminium and power complex. Currently, the government owns 51.28 per cent stake in the PSU.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

