NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

The total income grew to Rs 2,465.48 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 2,196.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

NBCC

NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 135.03 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 107.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew to Rs 2,465.48 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 2,196.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

NBCC Ltd is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

During 2024-25, NBCC Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 557.42 crore and a total income of Rs 12,272.99 crore.

 

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

