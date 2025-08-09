Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

Q1FY26 company results: Suprajit Engineering, Likhitha Infrastructure, Hisar Metal Industries-$, and IFGL Refractories are to also release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

This was the sixth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmarks, marking their longest losing streak since the Covid-induced market crash in March 2020

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Olectra Greentech, Suprajit Engineering, Happy Forgings, Likhitha Infrastructure, Hisar Metal Industries-$, IFGL Refractories, HBL Engineering, and Precision Wires India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26 on Saturday.
 
Other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, Vraj Iron And Steel, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Nova Agritech, Tierra Agrotech, ASM Technologies, SMS Pharmaceuticals, and Pradeep Metals.

Q1 results highlights from August 8

Tata Motors: Tata Motors’ Q1FY26 profit after tax fell 30.5 per cent to ₹3,924 crore from ₹5,643 crore a year ago, hit by lower volumes and reduced profitability, mainly at JLR. Consolidated revenue dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹1,04,407 crore, with JLR down 9.2 per cent, CV down 4.7 per cent and PV down 8.2 per cent. Ebitda margin fell 480 bps to 9.2 per cent. 
 
 
SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹19,160 crore, driven by strong treasury gains, up 2.78 per cent sequentially. NII slipped 0.13 per cent to ₹41,072 crore, while domestic NIM fell to 3.02 per cent from 3.35 per cent a year ago. Treasury revaluation gains surged 144.3 per cent to ₹6,326 crore and forex income jumped 352 per cent to ₹1,632 crore. 

Also Read

C S Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 12.5% to ₹19,160 crore on treasury gains

Life Insurance Corporation

Analysts see further gains in LIC post strong Q1FY26 performancepremium

Tata Motors, Tata

Tata Motors Q1 results: PAT down 30.5% on JLR tariff hit, lower volumes

Grasim Industries

Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

Godrej Consumer Product

Accelerating growth trajectory, margin gains for Godrej Consumer Productspremium

Market close highlights from August 8

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Friday, August 8, after US President Donald Trump ruled out trade negotiations with India amid the ongoing tariff standoff.
 
The BSE Sensex fell 765.47 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 79,857.79, while the Nifty50 declined 232.85 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 24,363.30. For the week, the Sensex lost 742 points and the Nifty shed 202 points. 
  This was the sixth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmarks, marking their longest losing streak since the Covid-induced market crash in March 2020.
 
On the BSE, NTPC, Titan and Trent were the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and M&M were the major laggards. On the NSE, NTPC, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises ended among the top losers.

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 9

  1. ASM Technologies Ltd
  2. Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
  3. EMA India Ltd
  4. EPIC Energy Ltd
  5. Galada Finance Ltd
  6. Happy Forgings Ltd
  7. HBL Engineering Ltd
  8. Hisar Metal Industries Ltd-$
  9. HLV Ltd
  10. IFGL Refractories Ltd
  11. Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
  12. Madhucon Projects Ltd-$
  13. Narbada Gems and Jewellery Ltd
  14. Nova Agritech Ltd
  15. Olectra Greentech Ltd
  16. Pan Electronics India Ltd
  17. Pradeep Metals Ltd
  18. Precision Wires India Ltd
  19. SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  20. Sophia Traexpo Ltd
  21. Suprajit Engineering Ltd
  22. Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd
  23. Tierra Agrotech Ltd
  24. Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd
  25. Velan Hotels Ltd
  26. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd
  27. Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd
 
 

More From This Section

TVS Supply Chain

TVS SCS Q1 net profit soars eightfold to Rs 71 crore on InvIT, ops gains

Puravankara housing project

Puravankara posts ₹68.55 crore net loss in Q1FY26, revenue down 20%

Tata motors

Tata Motors Q1 results: Profit plunges 63% to ₹4,003 cr, revenue down 2.5%

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII remains flat

Voltas, Voltas logo

Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Topics : Company Results Q1 results olectra BYD Suprajit Engineering Likhita Infrastructure BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon