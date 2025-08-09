Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

Olectra Greentech, Suprajit Engineering, Happy Forgings, Likhitha Infrastructure, Hisar Metal Industries-$, IFGL Refractories, HBL Engineering, and Precision Wires India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26 on Saturday.
Other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, Vraj Iron And Steel, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Nova Agritech, Tierra Agrotech, ASM Technologies, SMS Pharmaceuticals, and Pradeep Metals.
Q1 results highlights from August 8
Tata Motors: Tata Motors’ Q1FY26 profit after tax fell 30.5 per cent to ₹3,924 crore from ₹5,643 crore a year ago, hit by lower volumes and reduced profitability, mainly at JLR. Consolidated revenue dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹1,04,407 crore, with JLR down 9.2 per cent, CV down 4.7 per cent and PV down 8.2 per cent. Ebitda margin fell 480 bps to 9.2 per cent.
SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹19,160 crore, driven by strong treasury gains, up 2.78 per cent sequentially. NII slipped 0.13 per cent to ₹41,072 crore, while domestic NIM fell to 3.02 per cent from 3.35 per cent a year ago. Treasury revaluation gains surged 144.3 per cent to ₹6,326 crore and forex income jumped 352 per cent to ₹1,632 crore.
Market close highlights from August 8
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Friday, August 8, after US President Donald Trump ruled out trade negotiations with India amid the ongoing tariff standoff.
The BSE Sensex fell 765.47 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 79,857.79, while the Nifty50 declined 232.85 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 24,363.30. For the week, the Sensex lost 742 points and the Nifty shed 202 points.
This was the sixth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmarks, marking their longest losing streak since the Covid-induced market crash in March 2020.
On the BSE, NTPC, Titan and Trent were the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and M&M were the major laggards. On the NSE, NTPC, Titan and Dr Reddy’s were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises ended among the top losers.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 9
- ASM Technologies Ltd
- Citi Port Financial Services Ltd
- EMA India Ltd
- EPIC Energy Ltd
- Galada Finance Ltd
- Happy Forgings Ltd
- HBL Engineering Ltd
- Hisar Metal Industries Ltd-$
- HLV Ltd
- IFGL Refractories Ltd
- Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
- Madhucon Projects Ltd-$
- Narbada Gems and Jewellery Ltd
- Nova Agritech Ltd
- Olectra Greentech Ltd
- Pan Electronics India Ltd
- Pradeep Metals Ltd
- Precision Wires India Ltd
- SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Sophia Traexpo Ltd
- Suprajit Engineering Ltd
- Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd
- Tierra Agrotech Ltd
- Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd
- Velan Hotels Ltd
- Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd
- Vraj Iron And Steel Ltd