Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NDTV Q4 results: Loss deepens to Rs 62 cr as production costs weigh

NDTV Q4 results: Loss deepens to Rs 62 cr as production costs weigh

However, its consolidated total income was up 8.28 per cent to Rs 128.24 crore during the period under review compared to Rs 118.43 crore in the year-ago period, NDTV said in an exchange filing

Q4, Q4 results

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 61.97 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025 on account of strategic moves to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.68 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal.

However, its consolidated total income was up 8.28 per cent to Rs 128.24 crore during the period under review compared to Rs 118.43 crore in the year-ago period, NDTV said in an exchange filing.

The fourth quarter saw revenue growth "driven by high-impact coverage of major national events including the Mahakumbh, Delhi Elections, and marquee properties such as Yuva, NDTV Auto Awards, and others.

 

Total expenses were higher by 50.3 per cent at Rs 191.34 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

Also Read

NDTV

NDTV Q3 results: Loss widens to Rs 55.48 crore due to higher expenses

NDTV

NDTV loan-repayment case: Delhi court accepts CBI's closure report

Adani group

Adani group stocks rally as Hindenburg shuts shop, NDTV surges over 9%

Adani

Stocks of 6 Adani Group settle lower; Adani Total declines nearly 5%

Dewald Brevis

Brevis joins the elite list of players to represent both CSK and MI in IPL

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, NDTV's consolidated loss widened to Rs 218.01 crore from Rs 21.35 crore a year ago. Total income rose by 20.23 per cent to Rs 472.18 crore in 2024-25.

"The digital vertical also witnessed a 47 per cent year-on-year surge in users across its websites and apps," it said.

According to NDTV, over the past year, NDTV made decisive investments to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value. These included a significant expansion of the network's distribution footprint, a comprehensive overhaul of its production and digital ecosystem, and a sharp focus on brand building.

As part of its growth roadmap, NDTV also expanded its portfolio with the launch of NDTV Marathi, a regional channel and NDTV World, a global-facing platform bringing India's perspective to international audiences.

"While these strategic moves contributed to a bottom-line loss for the year, they were necessary, deliberate steps toward building a more robust and globally resonant media business," said NDTV, adding it remains confident that these foundational investments will yield strong returns in the years ahead.

Shares of NDTV on Friday settled at Rs 123.05 on BSE, down 3.98 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dr Lal Pathlabs

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 profit rises 84% on volume growth, geographic expansion

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Shriram Finance Q4 net profit up 6%, board clears foray into payments biz

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services logs ₹63 cr loss in Q4; revenue drops 44%

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies Q4 results: Profit up 20% at Rs 189 cr on higher income

BYD

BYD Q1 results: Net income jumps to $1.3 billion, overtakes Tesla

Topics : NDTV ndtv india Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon