Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Govt approves restructuring of boards at NTPC arms THDC India, NEEPCO

Govt approves restructuring of boards at NTPC arms THDC India, NEEPCO

Ministry of Power had proposed the appointment of a non-executive chairperson and the re-designation of the post of CMD to Managing Directors on the board of NEEPCO and THDCIL, says official document

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects

As the post of Director (Finance) for NEEPCO and THDCIL is proposed to be abolished, the Director (Finance) of NTPC should be present in meetings where major financial decisions delegated to the boards of NEEPCO and THDCIL are taken.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has approved the restructuring of the boards of THDC India and NEEPCO, both arms of state-owned power giant NTPC.

The Ministry of Power (MoP) had proposed the appointment of a non-executive chairperson and the re-designation of the post of CMD to Managing Directors (MD) on the board of NEEPCO and THDCIL, as per an official document.

After restructuring, the CMD of NTPC shall be the non-executive Chairperson of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) and THDCIL, while the MDs at THDCIL and NEEPCO shall be appointed as per the extant Department of Public Enterprises guidelines, through the Public Enterprises Selection Board and Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

 

There will be no post of Director (Technical), Director (Finance) and Director (Personnel) at the two entities now, according to the notification dated July 18.

As the post of Director (Finance) for NEEPCO and THDCIL is proposed to be abolished, the Director (Finance) of NTPC should be present in meetings where major financial decisions delegated to the boards of NEEPCO and THDCIL are taken.

Also Read

NTPC

Govt extends NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure by one year till July 2026

NTPC

Govt allows NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 cr in renewable energy

solar energy, renewable energy, solar power

NTPC gets approval to invest up to ₹20,000 crore in renewable energy push

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India eases sulphur norms for coal plants, reversing decade-old mandate

buy sell stock

Stocks to buy today, July 10: Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks

There will be two government/NTPC nominee directors and three independent directors on the respective boards of the company. The total strength of the board will now be seven members, down from the current 14.

"With regards to the current incumbents holding board positions, the ministry may take such decisions as it deems appropriate. MoP is requested to submit a revised proposal as per suggestions given above," the notification said.

In March 2020, NTPC announced entering into Share Purchase Agreements with the Government of India to acquire 74.496 per cent equity stake in THDC India Limited (THDCIL) and 100 per cent equity stake in North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance's expansion into green energy segment sparks analyst optimism

Supreme Court, SC

Ex-promoters seek hearing in SC against verdict on liquidation of BSPL

Honda

Honda eyes 30% share in Indian 2W market, targets more women buyers

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's ILUMYA delivers positive psoriatic arthritis trial results

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after tech outage grounds all flights

Topics : NTPC NEEPCO Government PSU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon