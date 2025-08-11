Monday, August 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit up 56% at ₹75 cr, revenue rises

Patel Engineering Q1 results: Net profit up 56% at ₹75 cr, revenue rises

The Mumbai-based entity had logged a net profit of ₹48 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year

q1 results, company quarter 1

Patel Engineering had a total debt of ₹1,527 crore as of June 30, 2025, down from ₹1,603 core at the end of March 2025, the company said in a statement. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infrastructure development company Patel Engineering has reported a 56 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at ₹ 75 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, driven by higher revenues.

The Mumbai-based entity had logged a net profit of ₹48 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

As per the company, its revenue from operations in the first quarter surged by 12 per cent to ₹1,233 crore, from ₹1,102 crore in Q1 FY25.

Patel Engineering had a total debt of ₹1,527 crore as of June 30, 2025, down from ₹1,603 core at the end of March 2025, the company said in a statement.

 

"The Q1 performance illustrates our ability to drive consistent growth while enhancing operational efficiency. With a track record of executing over 350 projects, including several marquee assignments, our execution capabilities have matured significantly, contributing to our strong financial performance," Kavita Shirvaikar, MD, Patel Engineering said.

Also Read

stock market trading

₹240-crore NHPC deal powers Patel Engineering share price 2% higher today

real estate construction building

Here's why Patel Engineering share price rose 3% in trade today; details

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

Patel Engineering secures two infra projects worth Rs 2,036.89 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Patel Engineering Q3 results: Net profit grows 14.5% to Rs 80 crore

Sitharaman

Income Tax Bill 2025: Key changes for property owners, taxpayers, investors

The company has successfully secured orders worth ₹2,250 crore during the quarter, taking its order book to ₹16,285 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Last month, Patel Engineering got a ₹240 crore order from state-owned NHPC for civil and hydro mechanical works at Teesta-V project in Sikkim.

Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National stock exchange, NSE

Q1 results today: Bata, Ipca Labs, Muthoot Microfin among 287 on Aug 11

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹71.16 crore

NBCC

NBCC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹135 cr, income at ₹2,465.48 cr

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q1 results today: Olectra Greentech, Happy Forgings among 27 firms on Aug 9

C S Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 12.5% to ₹19,160 crore on treasury gains

Topics : Company News Patel Engineering Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayIncome Tax New BillBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon